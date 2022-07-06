CHESTERFIELD — As with many communities throughout the United States, Chesterfield hosted several major public events over the weekend from fireworks to an air show and a parade that drew visitors from throughout the region.
As those visitors enjoyed the events, Chesterfield Police Chief Mike Milbourn and 19 of his 20 full-time and reserve officers kept an eye on the crowds totaling as many as 5,000 at the parade and 10,000 at the air show.
“It’s the most manpower out in the street at any one time,” he said.
At the parade, officers were stationed along the route, and Indiana 32 at Rangeline Road was blocked by a dump truck as two bicycle patrolmen rode up and down the road.
“It’s almost like having a horse. You can get through the crowd pretty quick compared to a car, if you need to,” Milbourn said.
In his 20 years on the department and assignment since earlier this year as chief, the most serious emergencies have been ambulance events, such as heat stroke.
“As far as I remember, we have never had a problem where somebody had to go to jail.”
That, he said, is thanks to ongoing active shooter training given to his officers and most others in Madison County.
Most of that training concentrates on shootings inside buildings. The challenge outside, Milbourn said, is the sheer number of people and the vast spaces that make them difficult to contain, combined with the ever earlier times that people start to arrive to get a good spot.
“We would try to contain the shooter and evacuate the initial area then call a SWAT team,” he said. “Thank goodness we don’t have the tall buildings, but still, it could happen from the rooftop of a house.”
Taller buildings could be an issue for public outdoor events in Anderson. However, the Anderson City Building and Madison County Government Center, which sometimes play a central role in public events, have limited access to the public after 4 p.m.
“We try to plan our response to the type of event and the number of people expected to attend,” said Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee. “You can’t plan for everything. We do plan for what may take place.”
For some past downtown events, Lee said, there has been security surveillance on rooftops.
Madison County Sheriff Scott C. Mellinger said every city and every event has its own security set-up, but because his department covers the entire county, his deputies may be called on to assist.
“We offer our assistance. Sometimes they do accept assistance and other times they believe the event is covered,” he said. “If the event is taking place out in the county, we offer our assistance.”
Alexandria Police Chief Mike Montgomery is one of the first active shooting trainers in the United States but he hesitates to second guess how active shooter events are handled in other communities.
“We’re blessed that we haven’t experienced that in our community. It’s hard to judge what goes on in other places.”
Even so, Montgomery said he has every confidence his officers could handle such a situation at the annual Christmas Parade or the Alexandria Grand Prix. All officers are given field guides so that no matter what their assignment at a public event, they can understand their role, he said.
“Obviously, it’s hard to plan for every possible scenario,” he said. “I train our officers on the theory, and that helps them adapt to a situation that’s intense and evolving.”