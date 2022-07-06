Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.