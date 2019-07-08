ANDERSON – Madison County lawmakers have been named to several interim summer committees including the state budget, corrections, jail overcrowding and public policy.
The interim study committees meet throughout the year after the Indiana General Assembly adjourns and discuss issues that could be introduced in legislation for the 2020 session.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, the ranking Democrat in the Indiana Senate, has been assigned to the corrections and criminal code, courts and judiciary and judicial technology.
Lanane will also serve on the public policy and legislative council committees.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, has been named as the vice chairman of the jail overcrowding study committee, elections and government.
With many counties, including Madison, facing severe overcrowding issues in jails, the committee will be tasked with exploring ways to reduce the jail populations.
Currently Madison and Henry county officials are discussing a possible regional jail, which could be the first in the state.
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, has been once again named to both the state budget and fiscal policy committees and is the chairman of the State Fair Advisory Committee.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, will serve on the public policy along with the financial institutions and insurance study committees.
Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, has been appointed to the education and Indiana Protection and Advocacy Services committees.
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, will serve on the agriculture and natural resources summer study committee.
Ken de la Bastide
