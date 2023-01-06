ANDERSON – Two members of the Madison County delegation in the Indiana General Assembly continue to serve on the key House Ways and Means Committee.
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-53rd District, will continue to serve on the Ways and Means Committee and has committee assignments on the Agriculture, Elections and Rules committees.
Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-35th District, will continue to serve on Ways and Means Committee and has been assigned to the Family and Children and Insurance committees.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, has been named to the Taxes and Fiscal Policy Committee, Environmental Affairs, Insurance and Financial Institutions and Judiciary Committees.
Gaskill has introduced several bills including a renewal of legislation he authored concerning food and beverage taxes in Indiana.
The latest legislation would sunset current food and beverage taxes not designated to pay for stadiums or conference centers on Jan. 1, 2043.
It requires each government entity to provide to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance a list of all bond and lease payments by May 7.
The second bill will require all students graduating from high school to complete a financial literacy program by 2027.
The legislation creates requirements for content that must be covered in a personal financial responsibility course.
Newly elected Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-36th District, has been named to serve on the Commerce, Elections and Financial Institutions committees.
Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-31st District, will serve on the Family and Children, Insurance and Public Health committees.
Rep. Chris Jeter, R-88th District, has been named to the Judiciary, Courts and Criminal Code and Utility committees in the House.