ANDERSON – As the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. steps back from formally celebrating the slain civil rights leader’s birthday until national voting rights legislation is passed, local leaders are moving forward with theirs.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who organized Anderson’s citywide celebration said though she stands in solidarity with the King family on voters’ rights, she believes rather than silencing the voices of already marginalized people, the holiday should be used to shout the message instead.
“Even if I have to do it virtually, I am moving forward with it because it’s the thing to do,” she said. “I don’t think that’s what Dr. Martin Luther King would want us to do. I think he would want us to speak up and talk about these things and make a call to action.”
The meaning of the King holiday and how it should be observed has long been debated. Most commonly, civil rights leaders have called for it to be “a day on rather than a day off,” encouraging people to volunteer.
Dixon-Tatum, who oversees diversity for the city and serves as regional president of the Indiana Democratic African American Caucus, said she believes the Kings’ position on the holiday this year comes from a tradition of boycotts.
But they are boycotting their own interests, she said. And in this instance, it’s a boycott without leverage and actually delivering what opponents of voting rights want, which is silence, she added.
“You’re silencing your own voice that you don’t really even have,” she said. “I think it’s counterproductive, and I’m a forward-moving person. We’ve got to use this platform to get education out to people.”
Not using the powerful platform of the King holiday only serves to delay the action that could result from discussion of voting rights, Dixon-Tatum said.
“We can’t wait and not having a program is the same as waiting,” she said. “It is to promote justice for all, and we can’t wait on that. Especially in times of turmoil, that is not the best time to be quiet. We are not afforded the ability or the time to take a break. The price is too great to be silent. We would be hand delivering ourselves on a platter.”
Taking a position of silence is the opposite of what King did as he brought people together to march even in the face of threats, Dixon-Tatum stressed. In fact, those who opposed King’s voice went to the extreme and silenced him forever.
“He didn’t say, ‘I got beat up, so I will take a day off,’” she said.
IDAAC state president Lindsay Brown said voting rights always is something on the organization’s radar. He agrees that abandoning formal celebrations would be ineffective and encourages people to “speak out and speak up.”
“More people need to stop standing by and letting he same old people speak up,” he said. They need to show they stand behind the ones who are speaking. Don’t just hide behind social media. Don’t just speak out inside your house. Speak out in public.”
Brown admitted there can be risks to being vocal.
“When we become vocal, we become demonized. When we speak out on the wrongs, we get demonized,” he said. “We cannot be afraid to speak out. Silence is not the way. And even if we get demonized we have to accept we will be demonized.”
Voter rights also means more than ensuring people can get to the polls to be heard. It also means fair redistricting so their elected officials can properly represent their interests, Brown said.
The message of voting rights also might get more traction if people realize it’s not just an issue of race but also affects poor white people, who are being lured by inflammatory rhetoric into a fabricated race war, Brown said. When Black and Latino leaders speak out, he said, it’s for the benefit of all people, not just their own.
“There’s more to it than just about racism. It’s about being in control. So they use race to stay in control,” he said. “In Indiana the poor whites are being so mistreated that they are looking at race instead of looking at how they are being mistreated. They’re being mistreated by their own people, their own race because of their economic status. So they are losing just as much as we are losing.”
Just as Black and Latino leaders champion issues that also affect low-income white people, they need to lean on their white allies and their voices, which carry more weight with white leaders, Brown said.
One such ally is Angie Strickler, president of Madison County Standing Up for Racial Equity, She said she supports the Kings’ position on voting rights and believes it’s a national priority. However, shunning King holiday celebrations is not the way to go about securing voter equity, she said.
“By simply not celebrating, it’s not going to send that message, and it’s just going to hurt local communities who come together and have celebrations,” she said.
For Strickler, who is white, this year actually will be the first time she truly has observed the King holiday.
“For me and others like me who have really started this journey in the last year or two, it doesn’t keep things moving forward if we call off the celebrations,” she said.
