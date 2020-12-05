ANDERSON — The local Salvation Army has seen a large increase in the number of families asking for help this Christmas.
“We’re serving over 1,100 families — we estimate about 1,800 children,” said Maj. Mike Wolfe. “That’s about a 30% increase from last year, so the need is greater this year.”
To help meet that need, the national commander of the Salvation Army, Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, challenged all Salvation Army officers to out-ring him by raising more donations from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Locally, the Red Kettle outside the middle door of the Anderson Walmart was chosen with a goal of raising $1,000.
Local community leaders also joined in by volunteering to be bell ringers.
The goal for the Christmas season is to raise $220,000 total with $105,000 coming through the Red Kettle campaign and the rest from mail and internet fundraising.
The Red Kettle money will provide food, toys and clothes for the 1,100 families that signed up for help. Money from mail and internet fundraising not used for Christmas will aid the local Salvation Army’s operations in the first quarter.
You don’t need cash to donate at a kettle. A QR code on the kettles will allow you to use either Apple Pay or Google Pay to make a donation.
Donations can also be made through the local Salvation Army website saanderson.org.
The Herald Bulletin is also raising money for the Salvation Army through the Empty Stocking Fund.
You can contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time.
“We just ask people if they’re out shopping to give in the Red Kettle,” Wolfe said. “When change goes in, change comes out.”
