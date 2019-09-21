ANDERSON — Anderson Symphony Orchestra Rick Sowers’ bacon-wrapped Medjool dates stuffed with bleu cheese. Anderson Community Schools’ Phil King’s bourbon pulled pork. Community Hospital Anderson’s Dr. Charlie Williams’ empanadas con carne.
That’s what was on the menu Saturday at the seventh annual Community Chefs event Saturday at the Anderson Country Club.
“I loved the chocolate bourbon bacon. That was lovely,” said Fishers resident Michelle Reed, who came to the event to support her friend, Kurt Hettinga. Hettinga, president of Superior Oil Co., treated the sold-out crowd to a creamed vegetable soup.
The event, benefiting the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation, features bite-sized culinary treats prepared – sometimes with a little assistance – by 50 men, including Chief Dave Cravens from the Anderson Fire Department, Tony Thanas of Bestway Cleaners and Bill Watson of The Pittt.
Reed, whose husband Donnie works at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, said she was willing to make the drive because Community Chefs was for a good cause. It was exactly what she expected, she said.
“We’ve been to Zoobilation a few times, and it has a sort of Zoobilation feel to it,” she said of Community Chefs. Zoobilation is a black-tie fundraiser for the Indianapolis Zoo.
Though most of the chefs settled for wearing a chef’s hat, Eric Scott of Open Gate Design and Décor went the extra mile and dressed up as the cartoon figure Popeye to serve his chicken spinach dip. Having participated six of the seven years the event has taken place, Scott said he likes to come in costume.
“Last year, I was Willie Wonka, and I was a pirate the year before,” he said. “It’s a fun event. It gets the community together, and it gives people laughs. And it’s for a great cause.”
