ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Lion's Club, founded in 1922, will host a centennial celebration Oct. 15, beginning with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Items such as shrimp cocktail, steak medallions, baked chicken and cheesecake will be served. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.
Lion’s Club is a humanitarian organization that performs several service projects, local president George Smith said. Projects related to charity, leader dogs and eye care are undertaken by the organization.
Vice President Jeannie Stiers said "Chickens for Charity" involves serving chicken dinners to raise funds for diabetes education programs hosted by both local hospitals.
Leader Dogs for The Blind is an organization that helps train guide dogs.
Anderson and several others sell and scan tickets during the Indiana State Fair. Clubs throughout the state send volunteers to work the ticket booth every year.
The organization, including the Anderson chapter, lends a hand throughout the U.S. and the world. As an example, Smith said, they’ve donated to projects that have provided vision care to kids in developing countries.
The camaraderie engendered by Lion’s Club is something Smith enjoys. He said the organization has also allowed him to utilize his talent as an organist as he was chosen to be the international organist.
Membership is in decline as new members are fewer and current members are aging.
“It’s getting harder to do these projects when you’ve got to move tables and machinery … get things set up,” Stiers said.
When asked why she thought membership has been waning, she said COVID-19 has made staying at home more appealing. Additionally, the busyness of family life can take up a lot of people’s time, she said.
Despite the challenges, both Stiers and Smith encourage people to become members of the largest service organization in the world.
“If you have the desire to give back to your community, Lion’s Club is a great way to do it,” Stiers said.
Those interested in becoming members can join at the Lion’s Club International website.