ANDERSON – The death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the last surviving member of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, resonated with leaders of Black communities across the country over the weekend, including those in Madison County.
“I think Martin Luther King said he’d meet us when we all get over,” said James Burgess, president of the Madison County chapter of the NAACP. “John Lewis and Martin Luther King will meet up. That’s the good part about it.”
Lewis, who served 17 terms in Congress representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, died Friday night following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
A colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., he forged a career in furthering the civil rights movement over more than four decades, taking part in a variety of non-violent protests from lunch counter sit-ins to challenging segregated buses at terminals across the South.
His severe beating at the hands of armed state and local police during a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 was widely seen as a turning point in the civil rights movement.
“You can imagine that John Lewis saw a lot of turmoil that lasted for a while,” Burgess said. “I think if you look at John Lewis, he’s an icon.”
Burgess said one of the most impressive aspects of Lewis’s legacy is his longevity. After becoming involved in the Civil Rights movement as a teenager, Lewis spent more than six decades advocating for equal rights.
The march in Selma was famously reenacted by the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama, who took a ceremonial walk across the bridge in 2015 in observance of the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” It was a moment that Lewis had told some he didn’t think he would live to see.
“A lot of people like John Lewis have died, and the (younger) leaders are telling the older folks it’s a different time,” Burgess said. “Apparently, it’s not. The more things change, the more they remain the same.”
Burgess added that Lewis’s non-violent approach to protesting – stirring up “good trouble,” as he used to describe it to his colleagues in Congress – serves as a timeless lesson that leaders in today’s racial justice movement would do well to heed.
“The protesting that John Lewis did was based on nonviolence,” Burgess said. “What I’m seeing the past several months is violent protesters. It’s kind of upside down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.