ANDERSON — The Indiana Senate vote defeating legislation to eliminate the sunset clause on the state’s needle exchange program should have no effect in Madison County.
The Senate this week defeated legislation authored by Sen. Jim Merritt to eliminate the sunset clause. Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, voted against removing the clause while Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, voted for the legislation.
There are nine Indiana counties operating a needle exchange program which, unless the Legislature removes the sunset clause, will end on June 30, 2021.
The needle exchange program was started in Madison County in 2015 and was initially overseen by the county’s Health Department.
The Madison County Council in 2017 voted that no taxpayer dollars could be used for the program, which shut down the local program.
Aspire Health Indiana took over the program in the county in 2018.
“For now, the failure of the bill will have no effect on the Madison Harm Reduction Program (HARP) and we will continue operations as normal,” said Barbara Scott, president and CEO of Aspire Indiana Health. “The state authorization does not sunset until summer of 2021, and we are hopeful it will be renewed by the Legislature.
“These programs are helping save the lives of vulnerable Hoosiers,” Scott said.
Statistics provided by Aspire Indiana Health for Madison County show there were 139 new participants in 2019, with 28 new enrollees so far in 2020.
Aspire has served 207 people through the HARP program. Aspire Indiana Health said 19% of enrollees have entered substance use treatment.
“HARP is about a lot more than providing sterile syringes,” said Julie Foltz, Director of Madison HARP. “Participants receive education, testing for HIV and Hepatitis C, onsite wound care, referrals to primary and behavioral health care, and connection with other community resources.
“Blaming people doesn’t help those suffering from addiction,” she added, “but providing a safe, judgement-free place for people to ask questions, find support and talk about what they need to make positive changes is making a profound difference in Madison County.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said the local program remains in operation and lawmakers will have to revisit the issue.
“I was surprised by the vote,” she said. “I thought more people see the program as a good thing.”
Grimes said in the last six months the Health Department operated the local program, the return rate of syringes was over 90%.
She said there were 33 overdose deaths in Madison County in 2018 and 55 deaths last year.
“Narcan only works with opioids,” Grimes said. “I hope people will support continuing the program.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he supports the program for the reason it was implemented, which was harm reduction.
“It was not implemented to keep people off drugs,” he said. “The program is effective for what it was intended to do.”
Mellinger said he prefers a one-for-one needle exchange.
“The state is taking a nickel-and-dime approach,” he said. “There is no requirement for participants to get into a treatment program. In that respect the program falls short.”
Mellinger said without a needle exchange program, which helps prevent the sharing of syringes, the number of Hepatitis C cases will increase.
Data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows that in 2017 there were 295 Hepatitis C cases reported in Madison County.
There were 198 cases in 2018 and Madison County ranked sixth in Indiana for acute Hepatitis C cases.
The 2019 numbers have not been released by the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.