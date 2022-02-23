ANDERSON — Legislation authored by State Sen. Mike Gaskill concerning local food and beverage taxes and the innkeeper’s tax are still alive.
Gaskill, R-26th District, authored legislation that is being considered by the Indiana House, and the Senate Tax and Finance Committee amended the provisions into a House Bill.
He said the sunset clause will automatically terminate any local food and beverage tax on July 1, 2042.
“They have the chance to come back and ask for an extension,” Gaskill said Friday. “The legislation also outlines how the food and beverage tax revenues can be used in the future.”
Some local officials are opposed to the legislation, maintaining it could eliminate an important revenue stream.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the legislation is a “job killer.”
“We fund the Economic Development and Municipal Development departments with those funds,” he said. “It also helps small businesses through grants and loans.”
Broderick said that in the future a mayor could be faced with cutting funding for economic development or in the area of public safety.
“No mayor should have to make that choice,” he said. “It will take away that tool and would impact our ability to bond if tax is taken away.”
Broderick said the city has used the food and beverage tax revenues to bring new development into Anderson.
“When the legislature put in place the (property) tax caps, it makes those type of local tax revenues more important.”
Broderick said the tax also allows the city to fund the Corporation for Economic Development.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, voted against the legislation, stating it would harm economic development efforts in the community.
“The sunset clause would limit the ability to issue bonds,” he said. “If a bond extends beyond the sunset, a local unit of government would have to supplement those funds.”
Lanane said a 20-year sunset hampers the ability to use the food and beverage tax revenues as an economic development tool.
He said that although a community can request an extension of the tax, it would require passage of legislation by the Indiana General Assembly.
“A developer is not going to agree to invest in a community on the chance the legislature might extend the tax,” Lanane said. “The legislation is not necessary and would be harmful.”
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said to his knowledge Gaskill didn’t communicate with local officials about the legislation.
“It’s good public policy to ask what local officials think,” he said. “Our tax has worked well for a long time. We use the money for projects that benefit the community.”
Bridges said local communities have used the food and beverage tax revenues as local matching money to secure grant funding.
“It’s an important source of revenue for local governments,” he said.
Gaskill said if it makes sense to continue the tax or to implement the tax, the local units of government can ask the legislature to extend the effective date of the tax.
“The legislation outlines how new food and beverage taxes are implemented,” Gaskill said. “It provides the framework.”
It also requires the local unit of government to pass a resolution in support of the tax.
“The intent is not to phase out all food and beverage taxes,” Gaskill said.
The 1% food and beverage tax in Madison County took effect in 1989. Anderson currently receives 70% of the revenues.
The city of Anderson expects to receive $1.4 million from the food and beverage tax which is used to fund the Economic Development Department.
Madison County received $635,000 last year.
The legislation also requires the units of government receiving revenues from the food and beverage tax and innkeeper’s tax to report to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance how much money they received and how it was spent.
It would require the Department of Local Government Finance to post that information on the state’s website to allow residents to review the financial statements.
