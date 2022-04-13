ANDERSON — While COVID-19 has dominated people’s daily lives for the past two years, it has helped bring to light health disparities, particularly among Black moms, in our country.
This year marks the fifth Black Maternal Health week, which runs from April 11 to 17. The week was started by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance and aims to bring awareness to Black maternal health. The month of April is also recognized as National Minority Health Month.
The Minority Health Coalition of Madison County is one local organization that is participating in this week's efforts.
“Black women are disproportionately affected in all aspects of maternal health,” said Ketta Mason, program director at MHCMC.
She explained that Black women see a disparity in many aspects of health care, including the quality and access to care, breast feeding and access to birth control.
“We’ve recognized that in the 46016 area code, here in Anderson (and) Madison County as a whole, is the lowest insured population,” Mason said.
To help combat this, MHCMC hosted an event in November 2021 where health care navigators were available to help the people get insured.
“A lot of times people think they don’t qualify for insurance, when actually they really do,” Masons said.
The current focus of the coalition, in terms of Black maternal health, is stillbirths, or death of an infant before or during birth.
“A lot of people do focus on infant mortality and that is very much needed, but in the U.S., Black women are two times more likely to lose a baby to stillbirth than any other race,” Mason said.
The stillbirth rate among Black women in the U.S. is 10.32 per 1,000 live births while for white women it was 4.89, according to the CDC. Mason would like to see a point in time where race is not a determining factor in one's chances of having a stillbirth.
She also noted that Black women are 3 to 5% more likely to experience maternal death, which the CDC defines as death within 42 days after giving birth.
According to the CDC, the maternal death rate for black women was 55.3 per 100,000 live births in 2020, while for white and Hispanic women it was 19.1.
“If you look at those numbers, that is more than double,” Mason said. “Because it is affecting Black women at such a much higher rate, we definitely want to make sure we focus on bringing that rate down.”
One thing that MHCMC has done in the past to help Black moms, and other moms in the community, is hosting a community baby shower.
Participants learn about safe sleep and also receive various necessities for their baby, such as a pack-n-play. The next community baby shower will be held on April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2324 Jackson St. in Anderson.
Information about the Count The Kicks app will also be provided during the event.
“We teach pregnant moms to begin counting their kicks when they are 28 weeks pregnant,” Mason said.
The app will allow for moms to track their baby’s movements. When moms start to notice a problem with their baby’s movement, they can use the app to show proof to their doctors. By keeping track of their baby’s movement, moms are able to quickly identify issues if they arise, which can help prevent stillbirths.
Registration for the community baby shower is available at 765-643-8022.
More information about the organization can be found at @blackmamasmatter on Instagram.