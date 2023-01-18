ANDERSON — Three strokes and a divorce left local resident Chad Cupp feeling low, which wasn't normal for him.
With the help of an acquaintance, he got a new lease on life and a monkey off his back — methamphetamine addiction.
Methamphetamine restored the sense of euphoria and a taste of normalcy, or so he thought.
Cupp found himself at a crossroads after his fifth felony; he could seek treatment or continue his current lifestyle and face additional charges for being a habitual offender. He chose the former.
Upon his release, Cupp stayed at the Christian Center and received help from Turning Point Madison County, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping folks with addiction and mental health-related issues.
Through their partnerships, he said, they were able to get him to Bridges of Hope in Anderson. Within two weeks, he was transferred to Praxis of Carmel, a Landmark Recovery location.
Getting folks to needed services quickly is something they emphasize. Health care, particularly mental health care, often comes with a long wait.
About six weeks is the average time spent waiting for care from a non-specialist, according to a 2021 press release from the National Council of Mental Well-Being.
Long wait times can exasperate suffering, which Howard has seen firsthand. Executive Director Jason Howard told the story of a women with Dissociative Identity Disorder or "multiple personality disorder," forced to wait six weeks for much needed medication.
"She came to me and said, 'look, I'm going to go buy these on the street because I don't know what else to do,'" Howard said.
We were able to get her in front of a therapist immediately. The therapist was able to get her the medication and an an appointment within 24 hours."
Living above addiction or mental illness often is not something one can do alone. Clients are matched with a peer recovery coach who will help guide them along their wellness journey.
All of the peer recovery coaches are in recovery themselves, whether from addiction or mental illness. Cupp is now a peer recovery coach.
Coaching others through their struggles, he said, keeps him on the road of recovery.
"To keep it, you've got to give it away," he said.