ANDERSON — A decades-long debate over the role of gay and lesbian clergy in its ranks and the question of whether to sanction same-sex marriage appears destined to split the United Methodist Church into two distinct denominations.
In May, at the church’s general conference in Minneapolis, delegates from around the world are expected to vote on a proposal that would formalize the dividing of the church and create at least one new “traditionalist Methodist” denomination that would continue to bar its clergy from performing same-sex wedding ceremonies and ordaining gay and lesbian clergy. After heated debate at last year’s conference resulted in the adoption of a resolution upholding the church’s traditional stance against same-sex marriage, many observers say a formal separation seems inevitable.
The breakup of the worldwide denomination, which includes approximately 13 million members, would involve a majority of the United Methodist churches in the United States remaining in a more liberal institution that would presumably continue to sanction same-sex marriage and support gay and lesbian clergy. Churches holding to more conservative interpretations of biblical teaching on those matters – many of them outside the U.S. – would depart to form the new denomination.
Locally, leaders of several area United Methodist churches bemoan the animosity that has developed around the issue.
“I’m very, very saddened that it’s come to this,” said Corinne Boruff, senior pastor at Anderson First United Methodist Church. “The United Methodist Church historically has been a big umbrella where we have embraced a wide variety of theologies within our denomination, but our focus has been on making disciples of Jesus Christ. Our differences historically have never kept us from coming together for that purpose.”
“I think (the separation) is the most peaceable way to go,” says Kristine Marshall, pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church in Anderson. “I have a feeling that (the disagreement) would go on indefinitely. People have come together and decided this would bring the most peace.”
Boruff’s church in downtown Anderson has about 375 members and attracts an average of about 180 people to its Sunday services. She says the proposed separation agreement, as she understands it, gives local churches the choice of which denomination they could align themselves with. She believes most churches in the state will follow the advice of the Indiana Conference in making their decisions.
“Under the proposal – and again, this is all up in the air until May – it’s up to the annual conferences,” she said. “Our conference is a statewide conference, and gauging from the delegates we voted to send to the national conference, we would as a conference in all likelihood stay as United Methodist and not vote to remove ourselves from the denomination.”
Others question the centrality of the issue to the church’s core teachings and its overall mission.
“I don’t think the issue strikes at the heart of the Christian faith,” says the Rev. Joe Smith of Fortville United Methodist Church, who leads a congregation of about 150 members. “We’re wanting to seemingly insist on unanimity on a topic that isn’t necessarily at the center of our faith. I hope whatever plan is eventually adopted brings peace because we’ve been arguing for too many decades on this issue.”
Officials with the church’s Indiana Conference said a denominational dissolution has “always been a possibility,” but the impending vote in Minneapolis may have implications that will need to be addressed at its statewide gathering in June.
“Our churches have done a really good job over the years of ministering to our congregants,” said Chassity Neckers, a spokesperson for the United Methodist Churches of Indiana. “We do our best to minister to our people where they are and regardless of the outcome, we want to minister to our communities the best that we can.”
Regardless of the vote’s result, Boruff remains confident that the strength of the Methodist church, whose origins in the U.S. date to the 1700s, will remain in its diversity. Through the years, Methodists have split over a variety of issues, including slavery during the Civil War. Although membership is waning in the U.S. – according to data from the church’s General Council on Finance and Administration, active membership dropped by about 1.6% each year from 2016 to 2018 – there is still considerable demographic and political diversity among its adherents.
“There will be differences in our midst as there should be,” Boruff said. “There needs to be a place for everyone.”
