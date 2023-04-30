Weather Alert

...Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 45 MPH will impact portions of Madison, northern Shelby, Hancock, Randolph, Delaware, northern Rush and Henry Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 323 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a line extending from Alexandria to near Greenfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Alexandria around 330 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Muncie. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 between mile markers 214 and 252. Interstate 70 between mile markers 96 and 133. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH