ANDERSON — Blocked blood vessels, cellular death and diminished functioning characterize a “brain attack” or stroke, according to Dr. Larry Blankenship, a neurologist from Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson.
Time is of the essence in such cases. Brain cells start dying in as little as five minutes, Blankenship said.
Patients who receive treatment within an hour after a stroke begins have a greater chance of recovery.
Strokes are divided into two basic types— ischemic and hemorrhagic.
Ischemic involves a blood clot in the brain. Hemorrhagic means blood vessels have burst and there's blood in the brain, according to Blankenship.
If caught in time, an ischemic could be treated with a clot busting agent that would restore blood flow, he said.
If necessary, the blood clot could be removed in what's referred to as a thrombectomy.
Brain cells differ from others in that they are not easily recoverable. The recovery process, Blankenship said, takes a very long time. This is why a lot of stroke victims never fully recover functioning.
Impairment depends upon the region being impacted.
"If it affects the left side of the brain, you're going to have weakness on the right side of the body, difficulty with speech and language function," he said.
"If it would affect the right side of the brain, you're going to have difficulty with weakness or numbness and slurring of speech and facial droop on the left."
Language is the ability to process words, speech is the ability to move the muscles used to speak including the tongue and mouth, Blankenship said in an email.
If he could pick, Blankenship said he'd prefer a stroke on the right side as it wouldn't affect his speech.
Uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and age, Blankenship listed as potential risk factors.
Strokes are largely preventable; about 80 percent, according to the American Stroke Association.
Preventative measures include controlling diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol and regular exercise, according to Blankenship.
Cardio-oriented exercises such as walking, rowing and biking could help as they keep the cardiovascular system healthy.
May is Stroke Awareness Month, a time established by the American Stroke Association to educate the public.