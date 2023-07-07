ANDERSON — Semaglutide, also known as Ozempic and Wegovy, though intended for treating Type 2 diabetes, has gained national attention for shrinking waistlines.
The injectable peptide-1 receptor agonist has sent shock waves through the weight loss industry, prompting companies including Noom and WeightWatchers to incorporate them into their programs.
A recent NBC News article reported companies like WeightWatchers and Noon plan to offer prescriptions for Wegovy and other weight loss drugs.
Semaglitude works by sending a signal to the brain, which tells the body it’s full, according to a scientific paper cited by Hunter Medical Research Institute.
Dr. Jeronimo Berardo, an endocrinologist from Community Hospital Anderson, said these drugs can work in tandem with diet and exercise to help people lose more wait than with diet and exercise alone.
“After people get to a certain weight, it’s very hard to lower this weight just with diet and exercise,” Berardo said.
“These medications are a therapy that could shape and optimize dietary modifications and exercise. They don’t replace it but they make the effects better.”
Such results remain as long as patients continue taking semaglitude. Though the data is preliminary, patients will likely regain weight should they stop taking the medication, according to Berardo.
This is especially the case if lifestyle changes are not made.
Berardo also highlighted the injection’s various side effects, the most common of which includes gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
More severe side-effects included pancreatitis, a condition in which the pancreas is inflamed and gallbladder issues, Berardo said.
Pancreatitis could lead to complications like diabetes, pancreatic cancer and malnutrition, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Berardo said most side-effects fade with time.
Side-effects aren’t the only potential risk.
Insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid will not cover such medications for weight loss without a diagnosis of diabetes, according to Berardo.
This leaves some patients having to pay out of pocket, leaving patients paying thousands, according to Berardo.
“I would like it be more accessible for people to get based on their insurances. I think it’s a very important medication for people that are obese because obesity gets overlooked in this country,” he said.
Keeping track of one’s weight, he said, should be taken as seriously as blood pressure measurement.
Doctors should address a high body mass index or BMI with the same seriousness as high blood pressure, Berardo said.
Those with a BMI of 30 or greater are considered obese, according to the United States National Institutes of Health.
In 2020, more than 40% of Madison County fit that description, according County Health Rankings, a dataset from the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute.
Indiana ranks 40th in terms of obesity, according to a report from Governor’s Public Health Commission.