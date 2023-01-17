FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.