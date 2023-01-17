ANDERSON — Silent, but potentially deadly.
After a tackle on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field, leaving teammates and officials in shock.
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart stops beating. The precise cause of Hamlin's arrest remains a mystery, leaving physicians and laymen to speculate.
Commotio Cordis, a condition in which the heart's rhythm is disrupted by trauma to the chest, has been suggested as a possible cause.
"It's very rare because the trauma has to occur at the very specific time when the heart is in a sync phase," said Preetham Jetty a cardiologist from Community Hospital Anderson.
The "phase" occurs within 15 milliseconds of the 1,000 millisecond gap between beats, Jetty said. Otherwise, the heart is mostly invulnerable to external stimulation.
Hamlin was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center, after being transported Monday, according to an article from CNN.
A common cause of cardiac arrest, particularly in athletes, is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), Jetty said.
HCM is a condition in which a thickened heart muscle interferes with blood flow, according to an article from the Mayo Clinic.
Sports teams, including those with the NFL, screen players for HCM and other cardiac issues.
Jetty participated in these types of screenings years ago when the Indianapolis Colts would host their training camp in Anderson.
Rafael Garcia-Cortes, a cardiologist with Ascension St. Vincent, encouraged those with a family history of cardiac issues, particularly with close relatives, to be seen by a provider.
Fainting spells could also be a major risk factor.
"We always ask parents and athletes to report fainting spells, where you get real dizzy and feel like passing out. That's a warning," Jetty said.
While in arrest, vital organs aren't getting enough blood or oxygen, which is where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) comes in.
Chest compressions can help keep blood moving to the vital organs, Garcia-Cortes said.
CPR only helps with blood flow; it will not get the heart back into rhythm, Jetty said. However, an Automated External Defibrillator or AED can.
Community Hospital Anderson (CHA) has distributed AEDs to about 81 local entities, said Hope Miller, manager for Madison County Supportive Activities of Vital Emergency Services (SAVES), the CHA Foundation sponsored organization supplying AEDs.
These AEDs are meant to be user-friendly, she said. Upon opening the case, the device begins guiding the user through the process.
"The machine take over and it'll know whether it's supposed to shock a person or not to shock a person. If it says, 'shock not advised,' then you just continue with CPR," she said.
Bystanders should also call an ambulance, Miller said.
Ascension St. Vincent has provided AEDs to Elwood Community School Corporation and various Anderson entities, including Anderson Young Ballet and Anderson Country Club, said Brenna Ford, senior public relations specialist for Ascension St. Vincent.
Miller saw a few cardiac arrests during her decade-long career as an ER, but said she's never handled an AED as hospitals have their own defibrillators.
Setting can make all the difference in terms of survival. Those who've had in-hospital cardiac arrest saw better survival outcomes than those outside the hospital, said an article the AHA-sponsored journal Circulation, published in 2021.
Though some survive, others are not so lucky. Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Roughly 90 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases are fatal, according to AHA data quoted in an article from the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation.