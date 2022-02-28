ELWOOD — Podiatrists, doctors who specialize in lower leg and foot care, are few and far between in the city of Elwood. But Dr. Nathan Graves, doctor of podiatric medicine with Ascension St. Vincent, offers podiatry services at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood.
“Podiatry is a relatively new service line for Elwood. There have been podiatrists there in the past as far as servicing the community,” he said.
Graves, whose home hospital is Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, travels to the Elwood campus each week to aid residents with foot health.
All services that Graves offers in Elwood are done at the Elwood hospital, eliminating the need for patients to travel to bigger cities to seek specialty care.
In his office, Graves sees an abundance of patients who have arthritis, tendonitis, skin conditions and nerve conditions in their lower legs or feet.
According to Graves, people typically seek medical care for their feet when they begin experiencing or noticing pains.
“A lot of people think they have to live with foot pain at the end of the day after they get done at their job,” Graves said, though this is untrue.
He explained that there are numerous options available, such as medication, surgery, shoe inserts and exercise routines.
Once foot pain is noticed, Graves said it is important to visit your doctor, as foot pain requires quick treatment to have a fast, easy recovery.
Donald Manlove, a 63-year-old Elwood resident, experienced foot pain for nearly a decade after a bad case of gout.
Three years ago, Manlove began seeing Graves for persistent joint pain in his big toe. Graves started by giving Manlove injections to manage the pain, and the pair discussed further options.
However, due to COVID-19, Manlove was unable to receive further care until this past summer.
“For the last year, I could hardly walk,” he said. “I went back to see him (Graves), and he decided to do the joint replacement.”
Manlove had his joint replacement surgery in August 2021 and has since fully recovered. He recalls that healing took two months or less.
“I’m walking about a mile a day now and getting along fine.”
Graves noted that it is extremely important that people take care of their feet and take measures to prevent foot pain or damage.
“If your feet hurt, everything hurts,” he said.
One way to keep up with your foot health is by paying attention to the wear of your shoes.
“Shoes don’t last forever and are good for about 500 miles or six months with everyday use,” Graves said.
He noted again that it is crucial to visit your doctor once you notice persistent pain in your feet.
Manlove agreed, saying that if you are experiencing foot pain, go to the doctor.
“I put it off way too long,” he said. “It’s well worth doing.”
