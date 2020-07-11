ANDERSON — Car and body cameras for officers are a top priority for local police departments following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Alexandria Police Department does not currently have car or body cameras. But Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said that he and the town’s new mayor, Todd Naselroad, are determined to acquire them for the department.
“First we must find the cameras that best suit our needs, and then the search for funding will begin,” Richwine said.
Finding the funding will be a challenge. Already tight municipal budgets have been further constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited funding at the county level has hampered efforts to get car and body cameras for deputies.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Madison County has cameras for about half of its patrol vehicles.
The county came close to equipping deputies with body cameras four years ago. There was funding for the cameras, but not for the hardware needed to store the footage from the cameras, which was actually more expensive than the cameras themselves, according to Mellinger.
He estimates the cost for cameras would be from $160,000 to $300,000 over five years, depending on which manufacturer the department chooses.
“I want our county council members to spend some time on patrol with our deputies and to see the different types of body cams available so we can have a team effort in terms of implementation,” Mellinger said.
“The current history, when you look at the thousands of responses to incidents nationwide, body cams have an extremely high rate of showing the officers act appropriately,” he added.
The Pendleton Police Department is ahead of other local police in implementation of cameras.
“We have every camera you could possibly have,” Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer said. “I’ve got body cameras. I’ve got in-car cameras. ... It’s for the safety of my officers and the people.”
Deputies for the county and officers with Alexandria and Pendleton receive regular defense tactics training, and all three departments said their officers are taught that chokeholds are potentially dangerous.
As a new chief, Richwine reiterated that policy in a memo sent to his officers, the mayor and the Alexandria Board of Public Works. He also shared it with The Herald Bulletin.
“In this order, I made it clear that the chokehold or technique by any other name that restricts air or blood flow, is restricted from use at any time, other than when deadly force is allowed by law,” Richwine said.
Farrer said his officers are not taught to use chokeholds and are informed that any neck restraint could be lethal.
“It is not a practice that we teach, and we have other ways of restraining subjects,” the Pendleton police chief explained. “It is not our job to punish. It’s our job to arrest and get that person safely to the jail, if that’s where he’s going, or, if it’s a mental health issue, to a hospital for aid.”
All three of the police department leaders see value in their officers being connected to the communities they serve.
Chief Richwine removed the dark tint from the windows of patrol vehicles, changed vehicle graphics to be more readily identifiable and regulated uniforms for a less aggressive appearance when he assumed leadership of the Alexandria department.
“As I told my officers, I want them to see and be seen, to help break down that barrier between the citizens and the officers,” Richwine explained.
Connecting with the public is harder for sheriff’s deputies, since they work in rural instead of urban areas.
“We frequently remind deputies to patrol subdivisions, and I get quite a lot of feedback from those areas thanking us for being there when we can,” Mellinger said.
The sheriff would like his deputies to do more preventative patrolling. But he said the department is under-resourced and needs more deputies.
Farrer noted that good community relations help police in practical ways.
“The connectivity between your citizens and the police department is huge. We can solve a lot of crimes that way,” he said.
