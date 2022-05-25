ANDERSON — Local politicians on both sides of the aisle believe the National Rifle Association has too much influence in the Indiana General Assembly.
There reactions came after an 18-year-old man walked into an elementary school in Texas and gunned down 19 students and two teachers Tuesday, just days after a gunman shot 10 people to death in a Buffalo grocery store.
This year, Indiana's lawmakers passed legislation that allows a person to carry a handgun without a permit.
“It’s terrible and frustrating,” state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said Wednesday.
“I’m sure there will be an effort made to change Indiana’s gun laws, but I don’t know if it will have a chance of passage."
Lanane said Democrats in the Indiana Senate this year introduced legislation to eliminate the loophole that allows sales of guns at gun shows without background checks on buyers, plus require education and training for those who want to own a gun.
“(But) they don’t get a hearing,” he said. “The NRA has too much influence in the General Assembly. Every time there is common sense gun legislation, they show up and lobby.”
Lanane said the efforts to change the state’s gun laws have to continue to require background checks.
“There needs to be better mental health screenings,” he said, “particularly for young people. Lawmakers need to stop being scared of the NRA.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the No. 1 issue is that a person with a mental illness can purchase a gun.
“That’s a huge problem,” he said. “It’s concerning that an 18-year-old can buy a military type assault rifle before they can purchase a handgun.”
Cummings, a Republican, said there is not a chance of changing the Indiana gun laws.
“The NRA will put a threat into lawmakers and even the governor."
Cummings said the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys and law enforcement officials all opposed the legislation to eliminate the requirement to have a permit to own a handgun.
“This is happening all across the country,” he said of shooting incidents. “It’s happening in Anderson. There is not a lot of media attention until there is a mass shooting.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the state made a glaring mistake this year when it eliminated the gun permit requirement.
“Over the past 10 years, less than 5% of the people that requested a permit were rejected statewide,” said the Democrat. “I have only rejected 5% in Madison County, and if there is a questionable application, I check their social media postings.”
Mellinger said detecting mental health issues early is critical, and the state has to fund the hiring of more professionals.
“If you dissect the cases, it will show 95% of the shooters were known to have a mental illness or should have been known because of the signs,” he said.
Mellinger said it is no longer an argument between the pro- and anti-gun advocates.
“There has to be a change of thinking and heart to make a significant change,” he said. “Anyone who thinks it can’t happen here is living in a cave.”
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said there is already language in the state law that covers people with mental illness when it comes to gun ownership.
“I’m not prepared to talk about the gun issue,” he said. “It’s a topic that is emotional with different people.
“I don’t think gun laws are the answer,” Gaskill said. “The root cause is someone with huge mental or emotional issues. It was not the fact the young man had a gun.”