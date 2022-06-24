ANDERSON — Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake said she cried when learning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.
Lake is the Democratic Party candidate in the 5th Congressional District, opposing incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz.
She related that while she was a 17-year-old student at Ball State University, she was the victim of date rape and became pregnant.
“I was a good girl, followed the rules,” Lake said Friday. “When I learned I was pregnant, I went out of control.
“I knew I wasn’t in a position to have a child and struggled with the decision to have an abortion,” she said.
Lake said as a result of the rape, she dropped out of college.
“I had to make a decision and I chose me,” she said. “When I look back on it, God was able to help me. I was falling apart, but ultimately it was my decision.”
Lake has since adopted four children.
“I knew Roe v. Wade was under attack,” she said of the Supreme Court decision. “I thought there was no way it was going to be overturned. There was a sliver of hope.”
Lake said she regretted what happened to her, but cried for women in America who she said will no longer have a choice.
“Instead of men making the decision, they should let women decide what is best for them,” she said. “They won’t even consider allowed abortion in the case of rape.”
Lake said if elected in November she will push for legislation to again legalize abortion.
“At the end of the day it should be a choice for a woman, her doctor and her family as to what is best,” she said.
Kailee McKnight, executive director of First Choice for Women, said in an email the decision was monumental in efforts to protect the unborn.
“In upholding Mississippi’s pro-life law and overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has paved the way for states to make laws regulating abortion based on the values of their citizens,” she said.
McKnight said unexpected and complicated pregnancies will continue and women and men will face tough decisions.
“In an environment in which abortion is more difficult to access, the work of First Choice has become more critical than ever,” she said. “First Choice for Women will continue to support women, children, and men through our services…and a growing network of churches in their irreplaceable efforts to offer compassion, hope, and help to women and men at risk for abortion.”
House Democratic Caucus Chair Terri Austin, D-Anderson, also commented on the Supreme Court decision.
“Having control over your body, whether it’s your reproductive health, or the best decisions for your life and your family, are fundamental human rights,” Austin said. “They are personal decisions that need to be made by a woman and her physician, not a room of 150 legislators in Indianapolis. Women who can control decisions about their bodies and their reproductive health have the ability to influence the outcome of their future and their family’s future."
Austin said Indiana does a poor job of making birth control available to women.
“We could drastically reduce unintended pregnancies and the need for abortions if we would allow women to purchase hormonal birth control over the counter as 15 states and counting have done,” she said. “Access to over-the-counter birth control saves lives, allows women to plan their families and provides for better health outcomes.”
Several health experts expressed concerns about overall women’s health in the future.
Caitlin Bernard, a family planning faculty member at IU Health in Indianapolis, said pregnancy significantly impacts a woman’s health, and even more so when they have chronic medical conditions or the pregnancy is high-risk for any reason.
“Therefore, forcing people to undergo risky pregnancies will impact no only their long-term health but also their life,” she said. “It will also make it harder for doctors to treat pregnancy complications when they know they could be prosecuted for providing evidence-based care. We know when abortion care is restricted, maternal mortality increases.”
Bernard said it’s expected the number of pregnant people in Indiana to go up and they need access to prenatal care as well as postpartum care to prevent maternal mortality, as well as family support like healthcare, housing, food support, affordable childcare, paid family leave and more.
“We also need comprehensive sex education and contraceptive care to prevent pregnancy in the first place,” she said. “All of this type of care is lacking in Indiana and resources will be stretched more when abortion care is restricted.”
Bernard said when asked about illegal abortions that there is evidence that self-managed abortion can be very safe and effective, but we need to ensure that people who seek these alternative options for abortion care don’t face criminal penalties, which has happened in Indiana in the past.
“There is always the possibility that those who cannot access safe self-managed abortion will turn to other means that could harm their health or life,” she said. “We as physicians will be here to help them in any way we can.”
Madison County ranks in the lower quarter in Indiana for both health outcomes and health factors, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Madison County Health Department.
“Low birth weight and teen births in Madison County are both higher than the state average,” she said. “The overarching theme, simply put, is women's health. We have multiple agencies in Madison County that provide excellent care for women. At the same time, we can do better.”
Mellinger said the health department has begun strategic planning to address women's health needs in two ways: internally, in its sexual health clinic; and externally, collaborating with county agencies that offer women's health services, to provide services that meet women where they are, either in a traditional or mobile setting, without judgment.
“We look forward to working alongside partners to bridge gaps, and build trust,” she said. “Trusted relationships between women and providers ultimately empower women to take control of their own health.”