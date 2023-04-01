ANDERSON — Republicans at the national and state level are calling the indictment of former President Donald Trump political.
Trump was charged in New York on 30 different felony counts by a grand jury.
“I think it’s more political stunts and rhetoric,” said Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party.
“It’s a continuation of the barrage of attacks. It won’t amount to much. People are not paying attention.”
Willis said the indictments won’t have an impact on Trump’s campaign for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination for president.
“I’m not sure how we as a country will be able to hold the moral high ground when we act no better than many dictators do — trying to jail our political opponents,” said U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District. “We are setting a bad precedent.”
Mike Pence, the former Indiana governor and vice president during Trump’s presidential term, called the indictment unprecedented.
“The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage,” Pence said during an interview with CNN. “It’s nothing more than a political prosecution.”
Tim Funk, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said he hasn’t been paying a lot of attention to the investigation.
“I knew it was coming,” he said, “given all the things he has done.
“He’s got enough money and the best attorneys,” Funk added. “He’ll probably be on the ticket next year.”
Funk said he’s not a fan of Trump’s but added that Trump did help the economy during his presidential term.