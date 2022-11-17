ANDERSON — Local residents were not surprised that former President Donald Trump is mounting a bid to return to the Oval Office.
As with most people, the area residents selected at random had mixed emotions about his third campaign for the nation’s highest office.
Trump announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Republican Party nomination in 2024 in an attempt to win a second term in the White House.
Marc Lapointe said he voted for Trump in 2016.
“From the last year of his presidency it kind of went downhill to me,” he said. “I voted for him. At the very beginning he was standing up to what I call the pain-in-the-butt countries — Russia, North Korea and China and Iran. Then, he went downhill.”
Lapointe said he would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence but wouldn’t vote for Trump again.
“He (Pence) has done excellent throughout his political career,” Lapointe said. “I think the results of the election we had proves he (Trump) shouldn’t run again. Everyone he backed is losing. It would be fair to the Republican Party if he would set aside.”
Terry Wills said he doesn’t think Trump should run for president.
“Because of what he did, he should not be eligible to run,” he said of Trump’s claim that the 2020 election results were not accurate.
“I wouldn’t support another Republican,” Wills said. “I voted for Joe Biden and am pleased with what he has done.”
Wills said Trump did OK as president, but he did stuff that he didn’t like.
Jeffrey Johnson said he was glad Trump is running for president.
“I feel that they stole the presidency anyway,” he said. “Historically he accomplished more than any other president in the history of the United States. His main accomplishment was the first time we were paying on our deficit and there were more jobs created than any other president.”
Cynthia Little said Trump has a business mindset and she believes he did a good job as president.
“Joe Biden, I don’t really care for him,” she said. “I think he is doing a bad job with the economy. I’m not surprised Trump is running again.”
Kimberlan Peak-Hill said she has mixed feelings about Trump running again.
“In a way, there were some things that I liked that he changed, and then in other ways his behavior, his mouth and not wanting to be accountable for his actions,” she said. “His actions I believe caused people pain and hurt.
“I don’t have control over that. I do what I’m supposed to do as a citizen and make my vote count,” Peak-Hill said. “I vote for the best candidates I believe will take the country forward.”
Long-time political observer Thomas Newman Jr., a local Democrat, said the Trump candidacy is ego-based.
“He’s upset, hurt and angry and making a very bad mistake for the benefit of the Republican Party,” he said. “It will help Democrats.”
Newman said Democrats want reasonable leadership in the Republican Party to get things accomplished for the benefit of the country.
“If Trump would have been impeached, he wouldn’t be eligible to run,” he said.
Trump was twice impeached by the U.S. House, but the U.S. Senate voted against impeachment both times.