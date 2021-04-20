ANDERSON – Schools serving Madison County area communities will share in $1.8 billion from the Indiana Department of Education under the federal American Rescue Plan.
The rescue plan is part of the same law that distributed the latest round of stimulus money to Americans.
The education money is intended to assist districts with closing the learning gap caused when students were unable to attend in-person classes and were educated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020.
Available for use through September 2024, the funding is believed to be the largest-ever amount of federal money given to Indiana schools at one time.
“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana’s secretary of education.
“While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”
As the largest district in the area, Anderson Community Schools will receive the largest amount, more than $26 million.
Nationwide, the funds are part of a total of $170.3 billion earmarked under the American Rescue Plan for schools.
The money is not being distributed to private schools in this round. However, an additional $78 million is expected to be released later.
The American Rescue Plan includes provisions about how the money can be used. For instance, at least 20% of the funds must go toward addressing learning loss through evidence-based summer school, after-school and extended school year programs. The one-time funds also may be used to reimburse other expenses related to COVID-19, such as facility modifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.