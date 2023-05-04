ANDERSON — More than forging objects, blacksmithing is about forging a path forward for Nathan “Nate” Brandt.
Brandt, owner of Coal Iron Works, a business specializes in making presses for blacksmiths, struggled with school, saying he barely graduated high school and did not attend college. However, he made a name for himself.
“I got exposed to forging when I was 10 or 11 years old. Forging was my avenue that held my attention throughout my teenage years, gave me a pathway forward,” he said.
Now, he makes the components for presses, devices used for shaping molten metal into everyday objects.
Coal Iron Works began in a 600-square-foot garage in Brandt’s backyard and later to a 46,000-square-foot building, which it uses today. The once-humble shop grew into an internationally known business.
“Forged in Fire,” a popular show in which blacksmiths forge varying objects for a $10,000 prize, uses presses made at Coal Iron Works.
David Baker, a judge for the show, thanked the crew for their great product and customer service via his Facebook page.
Presses aren’t the only things they make; they also create online blacksmithing courses and YouTube videos in hopes of passing on their craft.
Recently, they opened up the Coal School of Iron, a program to do the same thing, only in person.
On Friday evening, Coal Iron stopped production to have a little fun while learning about blacksmithing.
One Friday every month, production is halted and employees try their hand at making something of their own through a Forging Friday workshop. On March 31, they made hammers.
This, Brandt said, gives employees the opportunities to use the tools they help make every day.
For machinist Nigel Baker, it’s provided a new appreciation for the production process; the work that goes into items often taken for granted.
“Just to make a nail. You buy a box of nails at the hardware store for just a couple bucks. If you were to make those nails, it would take you quite a long time,” he said.
“Theoretically, you can make about 100 nails in an hour if you are good, but you have to make the tool to make the nail itself; you need to make a hammer to make a nail.”
He encouraged folks to take a break from social media, get out there and try to create something with their hands.
Their website can be found at coaliron.com