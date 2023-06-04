ANDERSON — Kyndal Bodkin is following in her aunt’s footsteps.

Bodkin, 9, booked a trip to Akron to compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby Championship by winning the Stock division title Saturday at the Anderson Soap Box Derby.

Her aunt, Mallory Robb, competed in the world championships 14 years ago after winning the same division in Anderson.

“It’s crazy,” Bodkin said after emerging from the loser’s bracket to nudge out Leighton Johnson by 0.1 seconds over three runs in the finals at Derby Downs. “The first time I went down the hill today, I had Akron in the back of my mind. It didn’t matter. I was going to go to Akron.”

Johnson was looking to make her second straight trip to Akron after qualifying last year in the Super Stock division.

After the results were announced, Bodkin shared a long, tearful hug with Robb, who recalled her trip to the Super Bowl of soap box racing in 2009.

“I am so elated for her, I can’t even put it into words,” Robb said. “It’s an amazing week. I have friends from New York, and I made a friend from Japan that week. It was the most amazing time ever.”

Competing for an opportunity to race on the sport's biggest stage is a common passion among the 30 youngsters who donned racing helmets Saturday. But for many of them, like Bodkin and Johnson, it's also an opportunity to further cement a love for the hobby across generations.

Competing for an opportunity to race on the sport’s biggest stage is a common passion among the 30 youngsters who donned racing helmets Saturday. But for many of them, like Bodkin and Johnson, it’s also an opportunity to further cement a love for the hobby across generations.

“My grandpa is the mayor of Soap Box Derby in Anderson, so I’ve just been racing since he got me into it,” Johnson said. “It’s a family thing.”

Race organizers said many participants helped with the building of their cars, having learned basic science and math concepts through workshops during which the vehicles were built.

“This is entry-level stuff,” race director Daniel Etherington said. “It springboards them into the science and mathematics later on in life, gets them into robotics.”

Etherington added that the day-long derby, which included a car show, food trucks and attractions for kids, is also meant as a celebration of a family-oriented community of racing enthusiasts.

“I’ve raced from ’92 on, and it’s been in my family and everything,” he said. “A lot of these fans have been coming for years, and so it just brings us all back together and keeps us going, and now we do it for all the kids.”

As Bodkin and her family begin preparing to travel to Akron late next month, Robb reflected with satisfaction on her decades-long involvement in the sport, which seems destined to become a lifelong passion for her niece.

“I absolutely have loved growing up in this community,” Robb said. “When my sisters started racing, I was like two years old, and I’m now almost 25, so I’ve been a part of it almost my entire life, and it’s absolutely amazing. There’s not a greater community.”

La’Rayna Elliott-Dabney won the Super Stock division title, guaranteeing her a spot in the All-American Soap Box Derby Championship next month. It will be Elliott-Dabney’s second trip to the national championships in five years.

