Kyndal Bodkin races in the stock division of the Anderson Soap Box Derby. She won her division and will compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio in July.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Kyndal Bodkin, right, hugs her aunt, Mallory Robb, after winning the Stock division title Saturday at the Anderson Soap Box Derby. Bodkin will compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby next month in Akron, Ohio.
Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin
Kyndal Bodkin holds her trophy after winning the Stock division during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday.
Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin
Leighton Johnson focuses on the finish line during a heat at the Anderson Soap Box Derby Saturday at Derby Downs.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Estrell Garcia concentrates during a heat at the Anderson Soap Box Derby Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Before his first ever race Estrella Garcia and his mother Maria Arreola discuss strategy during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday. Garcia won his first race and afterward jumped into his mother's arms in excitement.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Rookie Estrella Garcia races down the hill at Derby Downs during the Anderson Soap Box Derby on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Neiqo Anthony dons his helmet in preparation for racing during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday.
Local Soap Box Derby sends two winners to national championships
Neiqo Anthony dons his helmet in preparation for racing during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday.
ANDERSON — Kyndal Bodkin is following in her aunt’s footsteps.
Bodkin, 9, booked a trip to Akron to compete in the All-American Soap Box Derby Championship by winning the Stock division title Saturday at the Anderson Soap Box Derby.
Her aunt, Mallory Robb, competed in the world championships 14 years ago after winning the same division in Anderson.
“It’s crazy,” Bodkin said after emerging from the loser’s bracket to nudge out Leighton Johnson by 0.1 seconds over three runs in the finals at Derby Downs. “The first time I went down the hill today, I had Akron in the back of my mind. It didn’t matter. I was going to go to Akron.”
Johnson was looking to make her second straight trip to Akron after qualifying last year in the Super Stock division.
After the results were announced, Bodkin shared a long, tearful hug with Robb, who recalled her trip to the Super Bowl of soap box racing in 2009.
“I am so elated for her, I can’t even put it into words,” Robb said. “It’s an amazing week. I have friends from New York, and I made a friend from Japan that week. It was the most amazing time ever.”
From left, Jamya Ingram, John'ee Ingram, and Leiam Sheilds chat before the start of the Anderson Soap Box Derby on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Edison Allred maintains his concentration as he pilots his car across the finish line at Derby Downs on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Edgar Garcia nears the finish line during the Soap Box Derby.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Zion Perry crosses the finish line during a run in the Anderson Soap Box Derby.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Joe Allred puts a sponsor name on a Soap Box Derby car.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Jamya Ingram and Leiam Shields, both 11, eat breakfast and chat in their cars before the Anderson Soap Box Derby on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
12-year-old John'ee Ingram is one of the racers for the Anderson Soap Box Derby on Saturday at Derby Downs.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Soap Box Derby cars are lined up ready for racing.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Zion Perry is ready to go in his Soap Box Derby car on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Zion Perry is ready to go in his Soap Box Derby car on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Two oldtime, but forever young, Soap Box Derby racers, Rodney Malsom, left, and Brooks Townsend talk it over before the 2023 Anderson Soap Box Derby. Townsend's family was instrumental in getting the course started at Derby Downs where the race hill is named for the family.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Youth sit in their cars that are lined up along the race hill prior to the start of the 2023 Anderson Soap Box Derby.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Youth sit in their cars that are lined up along the race hill prior to the start of the 2023 Anderson Soap Box Derby.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Soap Box Derby racers and spectators stand for the National Anthem.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Brooks Townsend bows his head and holds his hat over his heart for the National Anthem prior to the start of the 2023 Anderson Soap Box Derby. The legacy of Brooks Townsend and his family shape the Anderson Soap Box Derby.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Brooks Townsend addresses the racers before the start of the 2023 Soap Box Derby, telling them that they get out of it, what they put into it. Standing beside Townsend is Anderson Soap Box Derby President Terry Taylor.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Kyndal Bodkin holds her trophy after winning the Stock division during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Anderson Soap Box Derby
The Soap Box Derby in Anderson was held on Saturday, June 3 at Derby Downs. Terry Taylor, the founder of the Indiana Recreation, Sports and Entertainment Corporation, brought the Soap Box Derby back to Anderson in 2018 after several years when no local event took place.
Kyndal Bodkin holds her trophy after winning the Stock division during the Anderson Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs on Saturday.
Competing for an opportunity to race on the sport’s biggest stage is a common passion among the 30 youngsters who donned racing helmets Saturday. But for many of them, like Bodkin and Johnson, it’s also an opportunity to further cement a love for the hobby across generations.
“My grandpa is the mayor of Soap Box Derby in Anderson, so I’ve just been racing since he got me into it,” Johnson said. “It’s a family thing.”
Race organizers said many participants helped with the building of their cars, having learned basic science and math concepts through workshops during which the vehicles were built.
“This is entry-level stuff,” race director Daniel Etherington said. “It springboards them into the science and mathematics later on in life, gets them into robotics.”
Etherington added that the day-long derby, which included a car show, food trucks and attractions for kids, is also meant as a celebration of a family-oriented community of racing enthusiasts.
“I’ve raced from ’92 on, and it’s been in my family and everything,” he said. “A lot of these fans have been coming for years, and so it just brings us all back together and keeps us going, and now we do it for all the kids.”
As Bodkin and her family begin preparing to travel to Akron late next month, Robb reflected with satisfaction on her decades-long involvement in the sport, which seems destined to become a lifelong passion for her niece.
“I absolutely have loved growing up in this community,” Robb said. “When my sisters started racing, I was like two years old, and I’m now almost 25, so I’ve been a part of it almost my entire life, and it’s absolutely amazing. There’s not a greater community.”
La’Rayna Elliott-Dabney won the Super Stock division title, guaranteeing her a spot in the All-American Soap Box Derby Championship next month. It will be Elliott-Dabney’s second trip to the national championships in five years.
Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.