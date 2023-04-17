ALEXANDRIA — Folks came from all around to Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1771 in Alexandria for the Delta Theta Tau Arts and Crafts Fair on April 15.
Roughly 75 vendors participated, according to organizer Tobie Ferrel.
Items sold ranged from knives to handmade wooden board games like chess.
Terri and Greg Delawter, a husband and wife duo, sold the latter. Terri also makes homemade gemstone jewelry.
"Our business (Black Feather Studios) is based on connection. My husband does woodworking and we do games and fantastical items. Of course, stones create connectivity," Terri said.
The event attracted folks from out of town, including a couple from Warsaw, Kentucky.
The two were visiting a relative and decided to stop by.
"My dad's (James Barton) sick and so we come every couple of weeks to stay with him on the weekend," said Jennifer Hunt.
Jerry, her husband, said they try to soak up all the local fun they can every time they visit.
At the time of the interview, Jerry had purchased a knife and a gas gauge night light.
The event is sponsored by Delta Theta Tau, a national sorority and philanthropic organization
Last year, Delta Xi, the local chapter, donated over $20,000.
The funds went to various organizations and individuals, including Alexandria Community Schools for new playground equipment.
"We want to help people. That's our goal. If there's a need in the community, they come to us," said Elayna Cuneo, treasurer for Delta Xi.
Saturday, they raised about $2,800 for helping local families with financial and medical needs.