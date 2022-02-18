ANDERSON — Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 leading cause of death worldwide and claims approximately 17.9 million lives each year, according to the World Health Organization.
While a lot of media coverage connected to health and wellness has revolved around COVID-19 for the past two years, Dr. Anne Ford, M.D., cardiologist at Community Hospital Anderson, said it is important for people to keep up their heart health, especially during February’s American Heart Month.
“Don’t ignore all your risk factors in the middle of the pandemic,” Ford said. “I think a lot of people have not been seeing their doctors regularly.”
Some common risk factors of heart disease include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes and family history.
Another risk factor of heart disease, particularly strokes, is atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular and rapid heartbeats. This can cause pooling of blood or blood clots, which could lead to a stroke.
The most common treatment for atrial fibrillation is blood thinners, a medication that helps blood move smoothly throughout the body. However, Ford noted that some people cannot take blood thinners — including elderly people who are prone to falling, those with ulcers or those with other conditions where bleeding could cause serious problems.
Ford said that for these patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot be on blood thinners, she used to not have any options for them. She described that she and the patient essentially would “roll the dice” and wait it out to see if the patient had a stroke.
However, recent technology has made it possible for those with atrial fibrillation to prevent strokes. The Watchman FLX, a left atrial appendage occlusion device, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2020.
The device goes into a vein through a patient’s leg, up the body and into the heart. The Watchman FLX is placed in the left atrial appendage, a small pouch in the heart, so that the pouch is plugged. This stops the pooling of blood or blood clots that people with atrial fibrillation experience. Over time, skin tissue grows over the device to fully seal off the area.
For now, only patients who are not good candidates for blood thinners are eligible to receive the Watchman FLX device.
According to Ford, during the trial of the Watchman FLX, it was compared to coumadin, a blood thinner. It was determined that there was no difference between the two in terms of effectiveness.
Ford said that she was told by a member of the device trial team that since device trials are so expensive, there wasn’t enough research to fully compare the two.
However, candidacy for the Watchman FLX is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. In addition to those with medial conditions that don’t allow them to take blood thinners, patients with high-risk occupations could potentially receive the Watchman FLX.
Symptoms of heart attack can look different for people, as men and women both present symptoms differently.
In men, heart attack symptoms resemble those of a “Hollywood heart attack,” or those seen in movies, according to Ford. These symptoms can include chest pain, numbness in the arm and shortness of breath.
For women, Ford has seen patients who thought they had a toothache, jaw pain and acid reflux. Heart attack symptoms like this can also appear for those with diabetes.
“Women and people that have diabetes, the symptoms are more of a funny sensation,” said Brooke Zerkel, nurse practitioner in cardiology at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, as most say that they “just don’t feel good.”
A piece of advice that Zerkel received from a cardiologist in Indianapolis is that if a woman or diabetic is experiencing pain above the navel, it could potentially be heart disease.
To keep your heart healthy, Ford suggests exercising and keeping a balanced, healthy diet.
“Food is medicine… lean proteins, fruits and vegetables are the best thing to eat,” Zerkel said. “We live in a very fast-paced, fast-food environment that is very high in salt.”
Another way Zerkel recommends keeping your heart healthy is through meditation and yoga.
“As much as we focus on diet, exercise and that side, we live in a really stressful world. I mean, we’re all dealing with a pandemic,” Zerkel said. “The more we work on stress relief and finding down time in a really fast-paced world, it is beneficial too.”
