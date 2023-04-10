ANDERSON — More than an opportunity to steer a plane, joining the Civil Air Patrol is an opportunity to build character and relationships.
Upon turning 12, Benjamin and Philip Mast became cadets the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary unit of the United States Air Force which assists with surveying natural disaster scenes and search-and-rescue.
Both boys have attended classes in which they learn about flying and being a CAP member.
Jessica Mast, the boys' mother said that since joining, both have grown tremendously.
"They've learned leadership, they've learned respect, discipline, to speak (publicly)," she said.
Mast accompanied her youngest, Philip, who participated in an orientation flight Friday morning from Anderson Municipal Airport.
Though not affiliated with Anderson Preparatory Academy, Philip participated alongside several from the school. Mast and his squadron use the APA building for meetings.
The boys' father, Justin, became a CAP member in order to bond with his sons, Mast said.
Bonding opportunities aren't limited to father and son.
Freshmen Kitzia Aguilar and Jacqueline Ramirez, wanted some one-on-one time, so they flew together Friday morning.
"Usually, if we hang out, it's like hanging out with all (of) our friends. We usually don't have that one-on-one," Ramirez said.
Both said they were afraid of flying but saw this as an opportunity to face their fear.
Friday's group consisted of high schoolers. In two weeks, middle schoolers will take flight as well, according to Mike Adams, squadron commander for APA's CAP program.
Altogether, the program has 365 cadets in the participating grades (6 to 12).