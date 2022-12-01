ANDERSON — Four local governmental entities will receive a total of more than $3.9 million as a result of a national opioid settlement.
The lawsuit was filed by communities across the country against McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and others.
The settlement provides that the governmental units will receive money starting this year and running through 2038.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release that the historic $507 million settlement for Indiana as part of the $26 billion multistate agreement will help bring desperately needed relief to people across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction.
The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention, but there are unrestricted funds that can be used for any purpose.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said the county’s share of the settlement is $3,201,442, with $761,994 in unrestricted funds.
Elwood is to receive a total of $373,525.
Mayor Todd Jones said once the city starts receiving the funds, he will meet with Police Chief Jason Brizendine, Fire Chief Mark Sullivan, Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone and Clerk Ali Roby to determine the best use of the funds.
Pendleton Town Manager Scott Reske said the town’s share will be $173,140, with $41,223 considered unrestricted.
Reske said no decisions have been made on how the funds will be used.
The city of Alexandria will receive $222,783, of which $58,695 is designated as unrestricted.
Mayor Todd Naselroad said the city will determine how the funds will be used when they are received, but a portion has to be used for the police and fire departments.