ANDERSON — Voting is open for the best hiking trail in Indiana, and the candidates up for consideration include Trail 4 at Mounds State Park.
The poll is part of Visit Indiana’s 2019 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign.
Indiana has over 3,600 miles of trails, and 33 trails are included in the voting.
Trail 4 is only seven-tenths of a mile long and starts out behind the pool. It includes a seating area and a boardwalk that crosses a ravine and small stream as it connects to the campground. Another offshoot of the trail goes down into the same ravine to the stream bed before rising back up.
Mounds State Park naturalist Kelley Morgan attributes the nomination to the challenging elevation change as visitors cross the ravine and the seating along the boardwalk, which provides a peaceful spot.
“With the boardwalk area I always see people there just enjoying it or doing yoga or meditating. There are always folks there,” Morgan said.
A recent DNR State Parks Survey found hiking to be the No. 1 activity in the parks, and the trails at Mounds are popular with walkers, hikers, trail runners and local cross country teams.
It’s not uncommon for hikers to use the Mounds trails as a training ground before traveling to more challenging destinations.
“I know that we have a lot of folks that come out to hike our trails,” Morgan said. “People who are training to go out on the Appalachian Trail and other pretty big trails around the world, we’ll see them with their packs and they come here to start their training.”
Other categories up for consideration are Best Breweries and Main Streets in Indiana.
“We enlisted the experts from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Brewers Guild of Indiana to help us find the Best of Indiana from across the state,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a press release.
Fairmount was nominated for its Main Street and Bad Day Brewing Co. is up for Best Indiana Brewery.
You can vote for up to five candidates in each category each day until Nov. 3. Winners will be announced shortly after.
Last year Hoosiers selected Indiana’s Best Burger, Museum and State Park with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Brew Burger in Jasper and Turkey Run State Park being chosen.
“We’re grateful that they nominated us,” Morgan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.