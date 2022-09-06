ANDERSON — Jon “Yogi” Cox, a member of the UAW Building Committee said its annual Labor Day picnic, hosted by the building committee and the Madison County Solidarity Labor Council, is a service to the community.
“The plants have left, but us as UAW retirees would like to show our appreciation to the community, to our fellow workers,” he said. “They (the community) backed us for many years when we still had the plant here, so this is our feeling of obligation toward them.” He said.
Hot dogs with chili along with chips, cookies and drinks were served along with cotton candy and popcorn.
Various classic cars were parked on the lawn for the cruise-in, when guests showed off their classic American-made cars.
Wilma Carey was one such owner. After losing her husband to COVID-19, she decided to get rid of the car, until persuaded to do otherwise.
“My grandkids had a fit. They didn’t want me to sell their papaw’s car and I said, ‘what do you want me to do with it’ and they said ‘you drive it grandma,’” she said.
Once former racecar driver Jay Mason showed her the ropes, Carey was ready for the track.
Carey now makes parade laps all over Indiana in her 1949 Kurtis Kraft Midget along with other members of the Midwest Vintage Old Timers Race Car Club. When asked what she likes most about racing, Carey said the adrenaline rush of being on the track.
Dawn Johnsen (City Council District 1), Rep. Terri Austin, Joey Cole (Sheriff), Joe Spencer (Clerk), Barbara Joy (Recorder) and Steve Gaiser were among the several 2022 candidates in attendance.
The event was sponsored in part by the Madison County Solidarity Labor Council which according building committee member Michael Fisher, consists of the local unions working alongside one another.
Fisher said unions have improved things for workers in America, from eight-hour work days to holiday time.
Building Committee member Dennis Cheshier who also serves as chairman for the retirees from 662 said he works to preserve and make known the history of organized labor. He said unions became strong in America because of Indiana-native Eugene V. Debs.
“He was born and raised in Terre Haute, Indiana. He served in the state legislature as a Democrat when James Whitcomb Riley served as a Republican. He ran for president of the United States five times as a Socialist. The last time he ran, he was a prisoner in Atlanta Federal (Penitentiary) for speaking out against the first world war. That’s our start,” he said.