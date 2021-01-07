ANDERSON — Local voters who cast ballots both in favor of and against President Donald Trump in November’s election watched Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol unfold with a mixture of shock, sadness and anger.
“It was, I think, a sad day for America,” said John Aukerman, a member of the Madison County Tea Party who voted for Trump in each of the past two elections. “Whoever these people are who breached the security at the Capitol are to be condemned.”
Following a “Save America” rally at which Trump addressed thousands of his supporters by continuing to dispute the results of the election, hundreds of protesters swarmed the Capitol, breaching security barricades, entering the building, marching through the rotunda and occupying offices of lawmakers from both parties, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Members of Congress had gathered to formally certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, but were forced into recess for several hours before finishing the process early Thursday morning.
The chaotic scene unfolded in the waning days of Trump’s presidency, which has been marked since the election by heated political rhetoric and a steadfast refusal of Trump and his supporters to accept the outcome. But the optics of the president’s supporters scaling a wall near the Capitol and breaking windows to force their way inside were nearly universally disturbing.
“I was very shocked and sad that something like that happened,” said Gerry Casey, a retired teacher from Anderson who, after voting Republican in 16 consecutive presidential elections – including Trump in 2016 – switched and voted for Biden. “How do we look to other countries now? It’s bad enough what we think of it, but it’s like exposing your dirty laundry in public. It was quite upsetting.”
On Thursday, following the formal declaration of Biden’s win, calls from members of both parties to remove Trump from office – despite there being less than two weeks until Inauguration Day – began to grow. Many voters, however, don’t believe the process – even in a condensed timeline – would be worth the effort.
“I think (removing Trump) would be more trouble than it’s worth at this point,” said Penny Stevens of Alexandria, who voted for Biden. “I think we need to look toward the future. I don’t know what it would look like to make sure someone is watching him to make sure he doesn’t make any decisions that could harm us. If there’s any way they could limit him, I supposed that would be a good thing. I would love to think we can just move forward.”
Added Aukerman: “I’ve watched two impeachments in my lifetime, the Bill Clinton and the Donald Trump impeachments, and they don’t happen in two weeks. It takes months for articles of impeachment and for a trial to happen in the Senate. It’s not going to happen. I think it’s just angry rhetoric. It gathers headlines, and it just serves to continue to divide and inflame the public.”
No matter which side of the aisle they voted on, however, voters agreed that Wednesday’s events were a disheartening display that amount to an assault on the fabric of the nation’s government.
“What took place yesterday is very sad,” said Trump voter Alex Valdez of Anderson. “That’s all I can really say. It’s very disappointing all the way around.”
