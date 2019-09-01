ANDERSON — A walk through Loretta Heiniger’s garden with two of her grandchildren turned into a passion for Monarch butterflies that is going on 20 years.
“We’re just out looking and I said, ‘You know, this plant has a funny name, it’s called milkweed.’ So I broke a leaf off and the sap pours out. Here came a Monarch down and her abdomen curled up and she laid an egg right in front of us,” Heiniger said.
While looking at the eggs, they noticed small caterpillars on the plant.
The next morning the youngest, Jake, was up at the crack of dawn and headed out to the garden to check on the Monarchs when he saw one being carried off by a spider.
“He said, ’Oh, Nanna, do something, do something,’ and so I said you can’t do anything. He said we can bring them in the house,” Heiniger said.
She’s still bringing them in. Not so much because of spiders, but Tachinid flies. The flies lay eggs on the caterpillars and the larvae eventually kill them.
Raising the butterflies has opened doors for her to educate others and raise awareness.
“One time my husband said, ‘Why do you do this?’ and I said, ‘Because I can’t not do it.’ I feel like it’s the little thing I can do to try to help,” she said.
It hasn’t been easy. One year she raised the caterpillars in a tent that was raided by raccoons.
“I cried and cried because I had like 100 (Chrysalises).” Heiniger said.
Now she raises her caterpillars a few to a container that she keeps in her sun room.
Keep an eye on Mounds Park’s Facebook page for times Heiniger will be releasing butterflies in the park. You’ll have a chance to release them on their journey south and learn more about the Monarch.
