ANDERSON — Local women are being asked to attend a Women’s Summit this Saturday to discuss how to bring change to the Madison County community.
The League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County and the state organization Women4Change are hosting the event starting at 3 p.m. at the Anderson public library.
Helen Wean with the League said women and organizations are being asked to attend the summit in which facilitators will lead the discussion.
She said 300 invitations have been sent out and the organizers are hoping that 100 women will attend.
“We want to discuss things we can do in Anderson to create some changes,” Wean said. “Our goal is to develop a platform.”
She said topics expected to be discussed are education, homelessness, childcare, women’s healthcare and food insecurity.
“We want to focus on the three top issues locally and not at the national level,” Wean said. “We wanted to conduct the summit before the fall election.”
She said women can register to vote at the event.
“We want to encourage women to vote and run for elective office,” Wean said.