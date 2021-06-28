ANDERSON – The designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday represents to some civil rights advocates a significant step forward in the ongoing struggle for racial equity.
Others aren’t so sure.
“I’m on the side of the fence where there’s still more work to do,” local activist Terrell Brown said Saturday during an informal weather-delayed Juneteenth gathering at Jackson Park.
“Just last year, a Black man was killed by the police. It happens more often than people realize, so to me, the federal holiday is just a Band-Aid.”
Brown helped found the local group It’s Up There in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The May 2020 incident sparked a nationwide movement of protests aimed at spotlighting the country’s ongoing need to confront racial injustice and consider significant police reforms.
It’s Up There has held several marches and other events in Madison County over the last year in an attempt to start and maintain dialogue with residents on the issues.
Last week, Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the murder of Floyd. The punishment is one of the longest prison terms ever given to a U.S. police officer in the killing of a Black person.
But some advocates were disappointed, and reaction to the sentence elsewhere in the Black community has been mixed.
“It was just uncalled for, the way (Floyd) got killed,” Anderson resident Vicki Hamilton said. “He took a man from his family and his kids.”
Despite incremental progress in examining police policies and enacting reforms, Hamilton said other issues connected with social justice – including the often acrimonious debate over critical race theory – suggest that true racial equality is still a difficult goal, and that systemic racism is still firmly entrenched in many institutions.
“That’s probably going to be around for a long time,” she said.
Brown pronounced himself “satisfied” with Chauvin’s sentence but expressed concern that the appeals process and other factors could shorten it.
“(Chauvin) got what he deserved — 22½ years is a long time to be doing time in somebody’s prison,” he said, “but at the same time, who knows, with appeals and faulty things that happened in the case, good behavior, he may not be in that long.”
Brown was at Jackson Park for a postponed Juneteenth celebration that had been scaled down after the threat of inclement weather scuttled the event June 19. The intent of the event, he said, was to share a positive message of reconciliation with as many community members as possible.
“It’s just to show love and spread love through the community because it becomes contagious after a while – just like with hate,” Brown said. “The only way to beat hate is through love, so that’s all I want to do is show love to my people and whoever else is willing to be involved.”
