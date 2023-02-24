TIPTON COUNTY — Whether it was farming, selling junk or logging, Dave Johnson worked tirelessly to make ends meet, according to his father, John.
Dave’s work ethic could have led to his untimely death after suffering an injury while cutting wood on Feb. 6; the precise cause is uncertain.
“I don’t know whether he got hit by a tree or whether he got hit by a limb out of another tree,” John said. “The only thing I know is he got hit from behind by either a tree or a limb.”
After getting a call from Dave’s longtime girlfriend, John and his wife, Nila, traveled to the scene. Emergency personnel from Elwood and Tipton tried to resuscitate him but it was too late.
“It was a pretty tragic day for the whole family,” John said, his voice cracking as he fought back tears.
Further details were not available. According to the Tipton County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy report could take up to four weeks to complete.
Dave’s wood cutting career began when he was about 12 years old. John said the family needed wood to heat their home. It was all hands on deck.
Dave’s two other brothers, including his twin, Dale, pitched in.
Unlike his brother, Dale’s wood cutting ended at adulthood. However, he still helped Dave with his equipment.
“He’d break something, he’d call me and I would come to fix it,” Dale said. “I built him a couple of log splitters, stuff like that. He’d tear stuff up and I would try to make it better for him.”
Since childhood, the two have had a unique connection; they could go weeks without seeing each other and never miss a beat.
Dale could sense when something is wrong with his brother.
“He got hurt before it was like that whole day, I needed to call him for something,” Dale said.
In a prior incident, Dale found out a tree fell on him, leaving Dave’s hips injured.
Dave’s passing seems to have brought the Johnson family closer together.
“You realize that anything could change, any day,” Dale said.
Dale said he’s learned to live every day like it’s his last.