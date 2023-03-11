Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.