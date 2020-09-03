ANDERSON — Both sides in the battle over the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm have submitted their conclusions of law to Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley for judicial review.
As expected, the opponents of the Lone Oak Solar Farm want the decision by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals to grant a special use for the project reversed and proponents want the decision to stand.
The legal briefs and conclusion of law filed by both sides emphasized several points, including the eligibility of BZA member Beth VanSickle to vote; the vote of BZA member Mary Jane Baker; the county’s comprehensive plan and property values.
VanSickle, a former member of the BZA, was not eligible to vote because she is not a resident of the county.
For this reason, solar farm opponents want Dudley to rule that VanSickle’s vote in favor of the project should be disregarded.
She was one of three BZA members who voted to approve the special exception.
The proponents contend that the question of VanSickle’s residency was not brought up by opponents of the project at two meetings in 2019.
Baker didn’t vote on the original application filed by Invenergy because of a conflict of interest.
She did vote for approval at a subsequent meeting.
Baker explained she didn’t vote on the initial request because she had friends both for and against the project.
Proponents contend since she had no direct or indirect financial interest in the project there was not a conflict of interest by simply knowing people on both sides of the issue.
Opponents point to the county’s comprehensive plan statement of the desire to maintain farmland not targeted for growth.
The proponents in their legal brief note the current county comprehensive plan allows for the development of a solar farm on property zoned for agricultural use if a special use is granted.
Both sides presented testimony during the hearings and in their court filings that property values would either be affected negatively or not at all by the proposed development.
The BZA has twice voted for the $110 million project that is expected to generate 120 megawatts of electricity in northern Madison County.
The Madison County Council voted earlier this year to deny a request for a tax abatement for project developer Invenergy. The company has since announced it is delaying the start of construction.
