ANDERSON — The developers of the proposed Lone Oak solar energy facility in northern Madison County have taken their appeal to a state agency.
Invenergy has filed a complaint with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to take one of two steps to allow for future construction of the $110 million project that will produce 120 megawatts of electricity on 800 acres.
The company is asking the IURC to rule that the county’s solar ordinance is unreasonable or void. If that action is not approved, the company wants the state agency to provide an additional three years to complete the project.
A hearing is tentatively set for March 13.
The company obtained a special use permit from the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals in 2019 with construction to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley denied an appeal of the permit by remonstrators in the county in 2021.
Subsequently, the Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer of the case in 2021, two years after the original special use was granted for the facility.
The BZA denied a request from Invenergy last year for an additional two years to complete the project.
Invenergy filed a civil lawsuit against the Madison County BZA in Grant County. That case is pending the decision by the IURC.
Company officials maintain in their IURC filing that the litigation brought by the remonstrators, and supply chain issues during the pandemic, made it impossible to construct the project by the end of this year.
“The BZA unreasonably denied this request for extension of the commercial operating date of 2025,” the IURC complaint states.
Madison County filed a motion in November, asking the IURC to dismiss the complaint filed by Invenergy.
The county’s dismissal motion includes the fact that Lone Oak asked the IURC to decline jurisdiction over the project and let jurisdiction remain with the county’s land use regulations and decision making.
Lone Oak agreed to comply with the local ordinances, the county states.
“Lone Oak did not qualify its statements by saying it would be subject to local land use ordinances only if it received favorable rulings,” the motion to dismiss reads.
In a response to the motion to dismiss, Invenergy said it is not asking to be exempt from local zoning regulations.
“That is a straw man erected by the County to sidestep the more limited issue of its arbitrary and capricious refusal to extend its own Special Use approval in the face of clear justification,” the filing reads.
The company cites a 1981 state law that provides that local government may not adopt any ordinance that has the effect of prohibiting the use of solar energy systems other than to protect the public health or safety.
“When the County unreasonably refused to alter the commercial operation deadline in June, 2022, this action triggered the (state) Commission’s jurisdiction.”
The company’s response to the motion to dismiss states the county has gone a step too far beyond its authority to regulate land use.