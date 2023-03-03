ALEXANDRIA — Pam Luck, a longtime member of Alexandria City Council, died this week after a brief illness.
City officials were first informed of her condition before the Feb. 21 council meeting after someone asked why she wasn't at the meeting.
Councilwoman Wendi Goens said Luck had been admitted to the hospital after she'd had difficulty breathing.
"I don't think anyone saw how this would turn out," Goens said.
Diane Burell, a close friend of Luck's, said she was "devastated" by her passing. Burrell was at Ascension St. Vincent with Luck's family.
The two had been inseparable since Burell moved to Indiana in 1959.
Among their many memories, meeting Red Skelton was among their most significant. The two were introduced to Skelton by an associate of his after meeting him in an elevator.
"She did go up to the room at seven 'o clock and lo and behold, the man that was in the elevator opened the door. Red was standing right behind him. He walked right out and he just talked to her," she said.
"She came back to that room higher than a kite, we talked all night. It was just wonderful to see her light up like that."
Councilwoman Patty Kuhn said Luck's passing is a loss of institutional knowledge as Luck had been on the council for quite some time.
Kuhn said she will miss Luck's smile and positive presence at council meetings.
Luck's funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Christian Congregation Church in Alexandria.
Kuhn said the Democratic Central Committee of Madison County will select a replacement for Luck to finish her term.