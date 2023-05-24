PENDLETON — Council members, employees and residents are mourning the passing of one of the town’s staunchest advocates.
Longtime councilman Chet Babb died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning. A statement on the town’s website noted that he had served on the town council since 2008, including several years as its president.
“Chet’s legacy of service and love for Pendleton will be felt in the Pendleton community for generations,” the statement reads.
Earlier this year, Babb stepped aside as town council president, saying at the January meeting that “it’s time for some younger people to come in and do some things.”
His successor, Marissa Skaggs, said the two worked together closely both before and after she was elected to lead the council.
“He was a constant,” Skaggs said. “If I needed anything, I knew he would always take my call. He was always very respectful to me. He was a good friend and a great leader, and he’ll definitely be missed by all of us.”
During his tenure on the town council, Babb spearheaded progress on several infrastructure projects, including significant improvements to the town’s stormwater drainage, and helped oversee the formation of the new South Madison Fire Territory.
Town officials said Babb was especially adept at recognizing areas where others hold knowledge and yielding to their expertise when it was appropriate.
“If he trusted you, he let you do your job,” Town Manager Scott Reske said. “He always had your back.”
Reske said Babb’s passing was personal for him, as the two had forged a friendship that transcended their work together for the town.
“For me, it’s a personal punch in the gut,” Reske said. “He hired me, and he was my boss up until the beginning of the year as the president of the town council. I just can’t believe he and I aren’t going to be having meetings anymore.”
Skaggs said Babb’s seat representing District 1 on the council will be filled by a caucus held by the Madison County Democratic Party at a date to be determined.