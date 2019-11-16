ANDERSON — The day Maleigh Murray was born four years ago, her grandmother, Brenda Murray, began the process of adopting her.
In one sense, the Murray family’s journey ended in a courtroom Thursday morning at the Madison County Government Center. But in another, it only began in earnest.
“I’m looking forward to just watching her grow up and just be happy,” Brenda Murray said. “Her brother stays with us, and just having them together and them being raised together ... everything I’ve hoped for is happening.”
Murray and several other families finalized adoptions as part of the Madison County Circuit Courts’ celebration of National Adoption Month. During the month of November, various national and state agencies hold events to recognize and celebrate adoptive families and to bring increased awareness to the need for adoptive homes.
Thursday’s ceremonies held special meaning for everyone involved.
“It feels wonderful,” said Zachary Sparks after he officially adopted 1-year-old Abigail with his wife, Janelle. “I’ve always been her daddy but now it’s official. It’s wonderful that we get a chance to show this little girl that we both love her, that she has two loving parents, and that we’re always going to be there for her.”
Hearings to finalize adoptions took place in the courtrooms of Judge Angela Warner Sims and Judge Mark Dudley. The chance to spotlight the issue of adoption was important for both of them.
“Adoptions are one of the few things that we do in the court system that has a positive outcome,” Sims said. “Everyone that leaves the courtroom is happy. The children can be united with folks that want to love them and care for them, and unfortunately for many of them, this is likely the first time that’s happened in a long time.”
Trish Swindell finalized the adoption of her grandson, 8-year-old Xzavier. She said the adoption process lasted nearly three years for her and had plenty of ups and downs, but she wouldn’t trade the end result for anything.
“It’s been very emotional,” she said. “It was a long journey. It just continued and we went through so much, but here we are today. It hasn’t really sunk in, I don’t think.”
The day was also meaningful for adoption advocates across the state who work to raise awareness of adoption and the need for adoptive families. Adoption, they say, provides stability and a needed sense of permanence in children’s lives.
“This is one of the best days of the year, I think, to be able to have this with the courts,” said Sherri Moore with the Indiana Adoption Program. “I think the courts enjoy it a lot because this is really one of the truly happy outcomes that families have during their year, so it’s a great day for them.”
After their ceremony concluded, an admittedly emotional Swindell said she and her grandson know the future is not without challenges, but they’re looking forward to experiencing it together.
“I’m looking forward to a great future with my grandson,” Swindell said, “and for him to have a great future ... now that he’s home.”
