ANDERSON — Daniel Cravens Taylor did not plan to become a full-time author, but when he lost his job earlier this year, he found a little more time for his research and writing.
“This May, Anthem decided to downsize and I was one of the positions they downsized,” the 63-year-old Anderson resident said. “I was kind of tossed into an earlier retirement than I planned. I may go back to work for a year or so, I haven’t decided yet.
“At the moment, I’m just working on the writing.”
Taylor has authored a number of short stories and what he calls “odds and ends” including six self-published books that are available on Amazon.
On Friday, Beacon Publishing Group is releasing Taylor’s first published work, "Thomas Lincoln: Abraham’s Father."
The publisher, founded in 1854, is known for publishing authors such as James Baldwin and Viktor Frankl, as well as The Pentagon Papers. Taylor said they were interested in his book because little has been written about Abraham Lincoln’s father.
“This book will fill a gap in Lincoln history, providing the first full biography of Thomas Lincoln,” Taylor said. “This is not a book about Abraham Lincoln disguised as a biography of his father. The focus is Thomas Lincoln. But, of course, Thomas’ story cannot be told without referring to Abraham in the telling.”
Taylor said the first sentence in his story sums up the basis of his book.
“History is wrong,” said Taylor.
He said after years of research he was able to piece together Thomas Lincoln’s history from birth to death.
“As I looked at his life and his time and all the information available, tons and tons of resources, I found there was enough to tell his story — and to correct the view of history,” Taylor said.
He said William Herndon set the pattern for how Thomas Lincoln has been viewed historically as something of a roving, shiftless and “lazy beyond repair” father to the nation’s 16th president.
“He was portrayed as the obstacle Abraham overcame to become great,” Taylor said.
"Thomas Lincoln: Abraham's Father" will show him the man he truly was, Taylor said.
“It will not enlarge him into something he was not nor will it lower him to let him remain what many have thought him,” he said.
Through his research, Taylor was surprised to discover Thomas Lincoln was a skilled carpenter who was well respected in his community.
“He kind of gave up his dreams,” Taylor said. “He started off very successful and he just settled. He was comfortable, content, he was happy, but those dreams of building something more – he gave up on those.”
Taylor said he was surprised that Thomas Lincoln started so strong – something his son “obviously picked up on and did build up to become very successful,” but did not follow through.
“That’s the thing I found so surprising and most disappointing,” he said.
Taylor grew up in Middletown, left the area for college and then came back to marry his wife, Debbie, and move to Chesterfield. He has lived in Anderson since 2003.
The couple has three cats, Greyson, Ciara and, of course – Lincoln.
Taylor said breaking into the publishing industry isn’t easy unless you know someone in the business or it’s a topic where little has been written. He said God has blessed him with the opportunity to write about Thomas Lincoln.
“This particular book on Thomas, since there is nothing really out there that tells his entire history, is unique, so I’ve been given a niche I’ve been working to fulfill,” he said. “I love it.”
Did you know?
• Abraham Lincoln's father, Thomas Lincoln, was born in Virginia and married Nancy Hanks on June 12, 1806.
• The couple had three children — Sarah Lincoln, born Feb. 10, 1807; Abraham Lincoln, born Feb. 12, 1809, and Thomas, who was born in 1812 and died in infancy.
• In 1816, the Lincoln family moved from Kentucky to Spencer County, Indiana, where they purchased a farm directly from the federal government. Two years after they moved to Indiana, Nancy Lincoln died and Thomas Lincoln married a widow named Sarah Bush Johnston.
• In 1830, the Lincoln family moved to Illinois.
• Thomas Lincoln farmed land in Coles County, Illinois, until his death in 1851.
Source: National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior
