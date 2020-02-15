ANDERSON — Angie Rouse did not appear nervous until she was standing next to Judge Kyle F. Noone on Friday.
Dressed in a white sweater with a matching silk rose headpiece and a single strand of pearls, Rouse said she wanted a wedding date her husband would never forget.
But she wasn’t planning a Valentine’s Day wedding.
“I wanted 2-20-2020,” said Rouse, 55.
Rouse and her fiancé Tony Cochran, 60, were one of four couples married on Friday by Noone at the Madison County Courthouse. Seven couples originally arranged to get married on Valentine’s Day.
The couple’s decision for a spur-of-the-moment wedding was made last week, said Rouse.
She said she has been talking about getting married for awhile, but Cochran wasn’t in a hurry.
While the couple had been engaged for a couple of years, they grew up together in Rushville and have been together for about 24 years.
“He kind of surprised me,” said Rouse with a laugh. “I went to get my hair done and on the way home I said, let’s go to the courthouse, I want to apply for a marriage license.”
Cochran, who likes to tease Rouse, joked around at first, but took her to the courthouse and arranged for the Valentine’s Day nuptials.
Rouse said he even joked with her when he proposed.
“He comes in one day, gets down on his hand and knee and asked me to marry him,” she said. “I said yes, and he hands me this cute little ring with this beautiful red set in it. It was a bubble gum ring.”
“It was the thought that counts,” Cochran said with a straight face.
Rouse laughed.
“I still have it to this day,” she said.
The rings the couple brought on Friday, however, weren’t from a candy machine.
“I can’t chew bubble gum no more,” said Cochran causing the couple’s friends to laugh.
Rouse said they have been through a number of hardships throughout their relationship, including being homeless for more than two years.
“He could have left me at any time and he stuck by me,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of health issues. I’ve had open-heart surgery and he was by my side every day.
“We are best friends.”
When asked what she loves about Cochran, Rouse simply said, “Everything.” He said Valentine’s Day is also the day his mother died, but now he will have happier memories on the holiday.
Cochran said Rouse stayed with him while he struggled with alcoholism and he also adores everything about her.
Noone said he has married more than 250 couples since becoming a judge for the city of Elwood. He said he has married same-sex couples, people in hospitals and even a pack church.
He said he was at the Madison County Courthouse when someone asked to be married and he borrowed a robe from Judge Thomas Clem and preformed a wedding in Judge David Happe’s courtroom. Noone now marries people once a month at the courthouse.
Noone said he enjoys marrying people.
“You leave here with a good feeling,” he said. “It’s fun, humble and you get to meet people and make them happy.”
Rouse said her dreams finally came true on Friday.
“It’s always been a dream of mine,” she said. “I need it. I want that feeling. I want that belonging. I want to know I’m his and his only.”
