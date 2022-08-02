ANDERSON — What is being described as a low-level tornado swept through Anderson’s Shadyside Park Monday causing extensive damage to the trees.
Tom Ecker, the public information officer for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said Tuesday there is a level of tornado below the recognized rating.
“There was rotation on the ground,” he said. “A witness saw rotation in the winds crossing Shadyside lake. There was definitely rotation.”
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved an emergency contract with Notch Above Tree Service in the amount of $23,000 to help clear the debris.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said the funds will be derived from the city’s loss fund.
Crews from the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department were clearing downed limbs with chainsaws along Cross Street.
Tom Tacket, maintenance supervisor with the Parks Department, said it was the worst damage at Shadyside Park that has taken place in recent years.
Tacket explained the storm approached from the west and skipped across the lake.
He said the damage extended from Bobber’s restaurant to Cross Street and along the east bank of the lake to the covered bridge.
“There is a lot of damage,” Tacket said. “I hope to have the damage cleared within five days.
He said along the lakeshore the intention is to replace the roots from the uprooted trees along the shoreline to prevent erosion.
“There are still a lot of limbs up in the air that have to be cleared,” Tacket said.
The walking trail is open from the Activity Center north to the bridge and back along the west bank of the lake.