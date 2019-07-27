ALEXANDRIA — After topping off a year of fundraising with an auction and donations from 4-H members and an anonymous donor, Madison County 4-H has raised a total of $105,000.
At last year’s fair, Mary Jo Brunt, chairman of the Madison County 4-H For The Future investment fund, said the announced goal was $90,000 in honor of 2019 being the organization’s 90th year of operation.
By the start of this year’s fair, Brunt said they had raised $70,000. Then, she said, an anonymous donor came forward offering to match whatever money the organization could raise up to $10,000.
The organization continued to collect donations throughout the fair this week, and collected donations from the crowd at Thursday’s livestock auction. Brunt said some 4-H members also donated the proceeds from auctioning their animals.
By the end of the night, they exceeded their $90,000 goal.
“Our 4-H kids and our county people who are involved with 4-H have just been so generous and we just have an awesome fair,” Brunt said. “I never dreamed we would go that far or even make our goal for that matter, but everyone was just so willing to participate. Our kids are incredible.”
Brunt said the money will be invested and “hopefully we can use the interest to help pay for educational funds.” She added that a few of the buildings need repairs, and as the organization continues to grow, they may need more buildings, as well.
“The 4-H motto is to make the best better, and I believe last night that our county is the best and they’ve definitely made it better,” Brunt said.
Interested in donating?
Those who wish to donate to the Madison County 4-H Fund For The Future should label donations to the 4-H fund and send them to the Madison County Community Foundation, 33 W. 10th St., Suite 600, P.O. Box 1056, Anderson IN 46015.
