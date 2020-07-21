ALEXANDRIA — Livestock competition continued Monday during the Madison County 4-H Fair at Beulah Park with shows for sheep, poultry and pigeons.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the competitions went on without the usual carnival festivities. Spectators were limited to 4-H members and their immediate families.
Emma Harvey, 14, was awarded grand champion in large fowl for her hen. She said the process for picking chickens to show is difficult, and that she almost did not show the chicken that won.
“You have to decide whether or not the chicken’s worthy,” Emma said. “I gave her a second chance.”
In the same barn, Emily Van Ness, 14, won grand champion with her homing pigeon hen and also won pigeon intermediate showman.
Emily said the coronavirus complicated her efforts because she had to send in her projects virtually in case they could not have the show in person. She found making a video of her bird challenging.
Despite the complications, Emily was happy that the live fair happened.
“Afterwards, I was like, ‘I am not sure if I am going to get this thing or not,’” she said. “There were a couple of questions that I didn’t know.”
In the sheep show, Madison Wainscott, 10, won champion intermediate showman in her second year in 4-H with her sheep, Molly.
The intermediate category is usually reserved for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. Madison, a fourth-grader, competed in the intermediate division because she won the champion beginner showman award last year. Champions are automatically required to move up when they win, meaning that Madison will compete in the senior showman category with high-school age 4-H'ers next year.
Madison said she isn't scared to compete against older showmen and is proud of how Molly competed.
“(Molly’s) mom died, and I worked with her every day since she was little,” Madison said. “Sometimes she acts up, but she cooperates with me most of the time.”
