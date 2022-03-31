ANDERSON — Demographers at Indiana University pointed to the death toll from COVID-19 as well as declining fertility rates as key factors in the state’s adding only 20,341 residents in 2021.
According to research by the Indiana Business Research Center at the university’s Kelley School of Business, the net population gain last year represents the state’s smallest annual increase since 2015. It comes in well below the state’s average annual gain of about 30,200 residents over the previous decade. For additional perspective, the state’s natural population increase – the number of births minus the number of deaths – was just 690 residents last year.
"The primary cause of this slower growth was a sharp increase in the number of deaths in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll," said Matthew Kinghorn, senior demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center. "At the same time, fertility rates in Indiana continued to decline, resulting in only 77,600 births last year -- the state's lowest annual tally on record dating back to the late 1960s."
The study contained what some see as good news for Madison County. Researchers consider the county part of the 11-county Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area, which added approximately 13,100 residents last year, or 64% of the state’s net growth in 2021.
“It does benefit us to be a part of that overall region, but what you saw especially with the pandemic was people moving out of highly densely populated city centers and moving (to) more suburban, more rural (areas),” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “That’s good for us. That’s got Madison County very well positioned to capture growth coming out of the Indy metro area.”
The region’s growth rate of 0.6% outpaced those of large metro areas in neighboring states, including Columbus, Ohio (+0.5%), Cincinnati (+0.1%), Detroit (-0.5%), Cleveland (-0.5%) and Chicago (-1%).
Whitson said that the IU study “serves as a bright, flashing light” to remind local governments to continue prioritizing infrastructure upgrades and bringing improved amenities to the area.
“People are making choices of where to live now based on where they want to raise their families,” he said. “What is there to do there? What are the quality of schools? We’re in a digital age where people can work remotely from anywhere. What are we doing to set ourselves up to say, ‘If you’re going to choose anywhere to work, what sets us apart?’”
The Fort Wayne area led all Indiana metros with a growth rate of 0.7% to reach a total population of more than 423,000 residents. Other Indiana metro areas to show relatively strong growth include Lafayette-West Lafayette (0.5%), Columbus (0.4%) and Bloomington (0.3%).