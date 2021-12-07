ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners are asking the state to expedite a plan to put up signals at the County Road 800 South and Ind. 13 intersection.
On Nov. 22, three Pendleton teenagers were seriously injured in a crash at the intersection. All three were transported to Indianapolis-area hospitals in serious condition.
The commissioners on Tuesday voted to send a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation, asking it to speed up the timeline for installing traffic signals at the intersection.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the Nov. 22 crash brought new attention to the intersection’s safety issues.
“It’s a major safety concern,” she said. “We’re asking INDOT to expediate the improvements.”
Bastin said bids to add signals to the intersection are set to be accepted in July 2023; actual work might not be completed until 2024.
She said INDOT is installing rumble strips and warning signs on Ind. 13 as a safety measure.
Bastin said other local units of government are also sending letters to INDOT asking it to accelerate intalling traffic signals.
The commissioners passed an ordinance reducing the speed limit on County Road 800 South from Ind. 13 to County Road 650 West from 45 to 30 mph.
Attorney Jeff Graham said the lower speed limit, which was set through an emergency action in November, takes effect immediately.
“There has been a huge increase in traffic,” Bastin said. “It’s a safety measure.”
She said the road is in terrible shape, and the Madison County Highway Department made some repairs for winter with a plan to repave the road in the spring.
In other business: The commissioners took under advisement several bids for materials and equipment for the Highway Department.
Stoops Freightliner of Anderson was the only bidder for the purchase of three tandem-axle dump trucks at a cost of $203,624 each.
Stoops was also the only bidder on the purchase of a single-axle culvert pipe truck at a cost of $142,825.
